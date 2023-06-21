https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/justice-alito-pens-pre-emptive-reply-to-report-on-undisclosed-perks-from-scotus-petitioner-1111374049.html

Justice Alito Pens Pre-Emptive Reply to Report on Undisclosed Perks From SCOTUS Petitioner

Justice Alito Pens Pre-Emptive Reply to Report on Undisclosed Perks From SCOTUS Petitioner

When a ProPublica journalist reached out for comment from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito about a story, the justice instead gave a scorching public reply in the Wall Street Journal before the original story was run.

2023-06-21T20:45+0000

2023-06-21T20:45+0000

2023-06-21T20:44+0000

americas

samuel alito

propublica

clarence thomas

supreme court

corruption

wall street journal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111374230_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_435f241f6c01b5050d58312fcd9a27a3.jpg

The headline for Alito’s Tuesday op-ed was blunt: “ProPublica Misleads its Readers.” Alito flatly rejected the two main positions of a ProPublica article that had not yet been published: that he did not disclose a 2008 gift from a Republican “megadonor” that he should have disclosed, and that he should have recused himself when a case involving said megadonor appeared before the high court years later.ProPublica ran the story a few hours after Alito’s op-ed was published, titled: “Justice Samuel Alito Took Luxury Fishing Vacation With GOP Billionaire Who Later Had Cases Before the Court.”Also on the trip was Leonard Leo, the head of the Federalist Society, a powerful conservative legal organization of which Alito was once a member, as were all five other conservative Supreme Court Justices.The outlet further noted that then-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, made the same trip financed by Singer three years before Alito did.In the years since, cases involving Singer’s assets have come before the high court 10 times, according to the outlet, and in none of those cases did Alito recuse himself due to the 2008 trip. In one case, the court ruled in favor of Singer, which won him a $2.4 billion payout in a dispute with the Argentinian government.In his op-ed, Alito rejected the notion that his Singer-financed trip could create “an appearance of impropriety when an unbiased and reasonable person who is aware of all relevant facts would doubt that the Justice could fairly discharge his or her duties” - a passage lifted from the high court’s declaration of principles.He also rejected the assertion that he should have recused himself from cases involving Singer, noting he has voted on approximately 100,000 certiorari petitions and “had no good reason to be aware that Mr. Singer had an interest in any party.”The conservative justice previously courted controversy last July when during a speech in Rome, Italy, he mocked those upset by the court’s recent ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned the nationwide right to an abortion. In that 6-3 ruling, Alito penned the majority’s position.Thomas has also faced demands to recuse himself from cases involving participants in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol by supporters of then-US President Donald Trump, after it was revealed the justice’s wife, Ginni Thomas, was active in Trump’s movement to overturn the results of the November 2020 US presidential election, although was was not part of the violent actions on January 6.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/supreme-court-strikes-down-alabama-voting-map-that-threatened-to-disenfranchise-black-voters-1111019636.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220729/watch-us-supreme-court-justice-alito-mock-critics-of-abortion-rights-gutting-dobbs-ruling-1097946598.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

samuel alito; paul singer; corruption; supreme court; alaska