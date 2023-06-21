International
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Proposes Ending Meetings on Syria in Astana Format
Kazakhstan proposes that the recent, 20th Astana talks on Syria become the final round of meetings in this format, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said on Wednesday.
Kazakhstan proposes that the recent, 20th Astana talks on Syria become the final round of meetings in this format, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said on Wednesday."We propose declaring the 20th international meeting the final round of the Astana process on Syria. We ask that this decision be included in the joint statement," Tumysh said during a plenary session after the 20th round of talks. Kazakhstan's proposal can be partially explained by "the return of Syria to the Arab family," the senior diplomat added.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Proposes Ending Meetings on Syria in Astana Format

09:06 GMT 21.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kazakh capital is hosting the 20th round of the Astana talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers on June 20-21. This is the second event in such a format, the previous one took place in early May in Moscow.
Kazakhstan proposes that the recent, 20th Astana talks on Syria become the final round of meetings in this format, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said on Wednesday.
"We propose declaring the 20th international meeting the final round of the Astana process on Syria. We ask that this decision be included in the joint statement," Tumysh said during a plenary session after the 20th round of talks.
Kazakhstan's proposal can be partially explained by "the return of Syria to the Arab family," the senior diplomat added.
