https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/kazakh-foreign-ministry-proposes-ending-meetings-on-syria-in-astana-format-1111356789.html

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Proposes Ending Meetings on Syria in Astana Format

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Proposes Ending Meetings on Syria in Astana Format

Kazakhstan proposes that the recent, 20th Astana talks on Syria become the final round of meetings in this format, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said on Wednesday.

2023-06-21T09:06+0000

2023-06-21T09:06+0000

2023-06-21T09:06+0000

world

syria

astana

kazakhstan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101878/22/1018782252_0:52:2048:1204_1920x0_80_0_0_65a40c2f543d16e89f96ce78f2312693.jpg

Kazakhstan proposes that the recent, 20th Astana talks on Syria become the final round of meetings in this format, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said on Wednesday."We propose declaring the 20th international meeting the final round of the Astana process on Syria. We ask that this decision be included in the joint statement," Tumysh said during a plenary session after the 20th round of talks. Kazakhstan's proposal can be partially explained by "the return of Syria to the Arab family," the senior diplomat added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/lavrov-meets-with-iranian-turkish-syrian-counterparts-in-moscow-1110233449.html

syria

astana

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

astana talks, final round of meetings, kazakh deputy foreign minister kanat tumysh