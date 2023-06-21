https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/london-risks-losing-fortunate-position-in-nato-if-army-downsizing-persists---commander-1111349522.html

London Risks Losing 'Fortunate' Position in NATO If Army Downsizing Persists - Commander

The UK is only “just holding on” to its influence in NATO and could lose its "fortunate" position in the alliance if it does not abandon downsizing the army personnel.

"I think we [the British Army] are too small ... We do need to grow ... We’re in a fortunate position here," Radford said in an interview with UK media. The general noted that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine showed that technological advancement cannot be at the expense of personnel, adding that "equipment is only as good as the people that are managing and operating it." "I think we’ve had a slight awakening after Ukraine, but we need to do a twin track approach. We need to stay at the leading edge of innovation and technology and lead on that as much as we can. But at the same time it needs to be underpinned with hard fighting power," Radford argued.

