International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/russia-turkiye-iran-to-continue-efforts-to-normalize-ankara-damascus-relations-1111355964.html
Russia, Turkiye, Iran to Continue Efforts to Normalize Ankara-Damascus Relations
Russia, Turkiye, Iran to Continue Efforts to Normalize Ankara-Damascus Relations
Russia, Turkiye and Iran will continue active efforts to prepare a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, according to the three countries' joint statement issued on Wednesday.
2023-06-21T08:57+0000
2023-06-21T08:58+0000
world
turkiye
russia
ankara
astana talks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107699/03/1076990389_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_5f51ed9934463b4d2d8f166009883930.jpg
The sides held constructive consultations in the Astana format at the level of the deputy foreign ministers in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday. They discussed the preparation of a roadmap to restore relations between Turkiye and Syria in coordination with the work of the defense ministries and special services of the four countries. The Kazakh capital is hosting the 20th round of the Astana talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers on June 20-21.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/lavrov-meets-with-iranian-turkish-syrian-counterparts-in-moscow-1110233449.html
turkiye
russia
ankara
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107699/03/1076990389_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_717cd4216e919c07942620d1d809ac6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, turkiye, iran, ankara-damascus relations, normalize relations
russia, turkiye, iran, ankara-damascus relations, normalize relations

Russia, Turkiye, Iran to Continue Efforts to Normalize Ankara-Damascus Relations

08:57 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 21.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Hikmet DurgunTurkish forces on Syrian border
Turkish forces on Syrian border - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
© Sputnik / Hikmet Durgun
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russia, Turkiye and Iran will continue active efforts to prepare a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, according to the three countries' joint statement issued on Wednesday.
The sides held constructive consultations in the Astana format at the level of the deputy foreign ministers in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday. They discussed the preparation of a roadmap to restore relations between Turkiye and Syria in coordination with the work of the defense ministries and special services of the four countries.
"[The sides] emphasized the importance of continuing active efforts in this area in pursuance of the agreements reached at the quadripartite meetings of foreign ministers in Moscow on May 10, 2023, and defense ministers on April 25, 2023," the joint statement read.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2023
Russia
Lavrov Meets With Iranian, Turkish, Syrian Counterparts in Moscow
10 May, 08:07 GMT
The Kazakh capital is hosting the 20th round of the Astana talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers on June 20-21.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала