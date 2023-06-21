https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/russia-turkiye-iran-to-continue-efforts-to-normalize-ankara-damascus-relations-1111355964.html

Russia, Turkiye, Iran to Continue Efforts to Normalize Ankara-Damascus Relations

Russia, Turkiye, Iran to Continue Efforts to Normalize Ankara-Damascus Relations

Russia, Turkiye and Iran will continue active efforts to prepare a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, according to the three countries' joint statement issued on Wednesday.

2023-06-21T08:57+0000

2023-06-21T08:57+0000

2023-06-21T08:58+0000

world

turkiye

russia

ankara

astana talks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107699/03/1076990389_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_5f51ed9934463b4d2d8f166009883930.jpg

The sides held constructive consultations in the Astana format at the level of the deputy foreign ministers in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday. They discussed the preparation of a roadmap to restore relations between Turkiye and Syria in coordination with the work of the defense ministries and special services of the four countries. The Kazakh capital is hosting the 20th round of the Astana talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers on June 20-21.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/lavrov-meets-with-iranian-turkish-syrian-counterparts-in-moscow-1110233449.html

turkiye

russia

ankara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, turkiye, iran, ankara-damascus relations, normalize relations