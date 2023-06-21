https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/russian-navy-to-be-reinforced-by-44-ships-in-2023-1111371908.html

Russian Navy to Be Reinforced by 44 Ships in 2023

The Russian navy will take delivery of 44 warships and support vessels in 2023, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, said on Wednesday.

"This year we are set to receive about 44 warships and support vessels," Yevmenov said at the International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt. The International Maritime Defense Show is taking place in Kronstadt, a port city to the west of St. Petersburg, from June 21-25.The eleventh edition of Russia's International Maritime Defense Show IMDS-2023 opened earlier on Wednesday for the first time in the town of Kronstadt on Kotlin Island, just west of Russia's St. Petersburg.The show's program traditionally includes naval and commercial shipbuilding, weapons production, navigation, naval aviation, fleet supply infrastructure and new technologies in the industry.Hundreds of national and foreign enterprises are slated to take part in the event. Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation and the Rostec state corporation will also participate in the exhibition, showcasing new products.The program will include more than 20 different events, including scientific conferences, cultural events and demonstrations such as an aeronautical show by the Strizhi aerobatics group and a children's sailing regatta.The event provides an opportunity for its guests to visit several Russian vessels such as the landing ship of Russia' s Northern Fleet, "Ivan Gren," ships of the Baltic Fleet, such as the corvette "Stoykiy," and the small missile ships "Serpukhov" and "Sovetsk."

