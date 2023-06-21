Russia's Nuclear Triad Ensures Global Balance of Power - Putin

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/russias-nuclear-triad-ensures-global-balance-of-power---putin-1111362453.html
Russia's nuclear triad makes it possible to maintain a balance of power in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier this month, the US Department of State said it immediately stops notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under the New START arms control treaty, stops facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors.
Russia's nuclear triad makes it possible to maintain a balance of power in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Russia's nuclear triad makes it possible to effectively and reliably ensure strategic deterrence and maintain a global balance of power. This is an expression of the results of the colossal long-term work of our enterprises, design bureaus, workers and engineers, military and civilian specialists," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.
About half of the units of Russia's strategic missile forces
are equipped with Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems, the president said, adding that Russia will continue the development of the nuclear triad.
Vladimir Putin said that Russia will keep supplying strike robotic systems and unmanned aerial vehicles to its national troops, with production of the equipment scheduled to be increased and accelerated.
"The improvement of the production of counter-battery systems will continue, just like the supply to the troops of unmanned aerial vehicles and robotic strike systems, which have acquitted themselves well in combat conditions. We will boost their mass production," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.
Strengthening the army remains Russia's priority, Putin added, adding that the country would continue to improve its armed forces, as well as develop the latest models of armored vehicles, strike combat and air defense systems.