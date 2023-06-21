https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/taiwan-spots-19-chinese-military-aircraft-near-island-on-wednesday---defense-ministry-1111360706.html

Taiwan Spots 19 Chinese Military Aircraft Near Island on Wednesday - Defense Ministry

Taiwan Spots 19 Chinese Military Aircraft Near Island on Wednesday - Defense Ministry

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that 19 aircraft and five ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen approaching the island.

2023-06-21T10:59+0000

2023-06-21T10:59+0000

2023-06-21T11:00+0000

military

taiwan

beijing

chinese people's liberation army (pla)

kevin mccarthy

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098085969_0:0:1779:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_07561d716dc77127ba9dfc3a866559a0.png

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that 19 aircraft and five ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen approaching the island. The ministry added that the Taiwanese military monitored the situation and tasked its aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to "respond these activities." Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/taipei-claims-24-chinese-military-jets-detected-near-taiwan-strait-on-sunday-1111066299.html

taiwan

beijing

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taiwanese defense ministry, chinese people's liberation army, aircraft