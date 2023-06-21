https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/taiwan-spots-19-chinese-military-aircraft-near-island-on-wednesday---defense-ministry-1111360706.html
Taiwan Spots 19 Chinese Military Aircraft Near Island on Wednesday - Defense Ministry
Taiwan Spots 19 Chinese Military Aircraft Near Island on Wednesday - Defense Ministry
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that 19 aircraft and five ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen approaching the island.
2023-06-21T10:59+0000
2023-06-21T10:59+0000
2023-06-21T11:00+0000
military
taiwan
beijing
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
kevin mccarthy
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098085969_0:0:1779:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_07561d716dc77127ba9dfc3a866559a0.png
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that 19 aircraft and five ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen approaching the island. The ministry added that the Taiwanese military monitored the situation and tasked its aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to "respond these activities." Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/taipei-claims-24-chinese-military-jets-detected-near-taiwan-strait-on-sunday-1111066299.html
taiwan
beijing
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098085969_96:0:1429:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_0ddcf1f2ef0651d970bb4616cf25ce58.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
taiwanese defense ministry, chinese people's liberation army, aircraft
taiwanese defense ministry, chinese people's liberation army, aircraft
Taiwan Spots 19 Chinese Military Aircraft Near Island on Wednesday - Defense Ministry
10:59 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 21.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that 19 aircraft and five ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen approaching the island.
"19 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN [People's Liberation Army Navy] vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today," the ministry said on Twitter.
The ministry added that the Taiwanese military monitored the situation and tasked its aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to "respond these activities."
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts
with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.