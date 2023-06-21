International
Taiwan Spots 19 Chinese Military Aircraft Near Island on Wednesday - Defense Ministry
Taiwan Spots 19 Chinese Military Aircraft Near Island on Wednesday - Defense Ministry
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that 19 aircraft and five ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen approaching the island.
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that 19 aircraft and five ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were seen approaching the island. The ministry added that the Taiwanese military monitored the situation and tasked its aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to "respond these activities." Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.
10:59 GMT 21.06.2023
