https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/texas-power-grid-tested-by-scorching-heat-wave-as-thousand-left-without-power-1111350318.html

Texas Power Grid Tested by Scorching Heat Wave as Thousand Left Without Power

Texas Power Grid Tested by Scorching Heat Wave as Thousand Left Without Power

The Texas power grid called for customers to cut back on their electricity use amid a heat wave that rolled through the area and other southern US states and... 21.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-21T04:16+0000

2023-06-21T04:16+0000

2023-06-21T04:16+0000

americas

texas

greg abbott

electric grid

power grid

heat wave

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111350432_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85acdb8e8e1571d5d4a471d74334b0fb.jpg

Texas' power grid was put to the test this week after a sweltering heat wave consumed the US south and left thousands of people in the dark for hours.On Tuesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) was able to meet the demands of their customers after they called for a voluntary cut back on power use, including air conditioning and other appliances as a heat wave rolled into the state following a weekend of severe weather in the southern US.Tornadoes that ripped through the South over the weekend, with the majority of the storms centered in Mississippi, have caused widespread power outages due to the damage. By 11:10 p.m. EDT, at least 41,818 Texans were still without power, according to PowerOutage.us.In Mississippi, 10,783 people were also without power, while another 111,955 people in Oklahoma and 51,708 customers in Louisiana were left in the dark.However, the council added the state did set an unofficial record for the month on Monday for energy demand, per one report. The record for the highest energy use in the state was set in July of last year at 80,148 megawatts. On Tuesday, at 4 p.m. demand rose above 79,000 megawatts, nearly breaching last summer’s goal.ERCOT has forecasted that power use will reach 81,191 megawatts on Wednesday.In 2021, an ice storm in Texas managed to knock out power to millions of Texans for days, bringing to light serious tech issues and growing skepticism of the power grid’s capabilities to take on severe weather.Texas Governor Greg Abbott said improvements have been made to the grid since the devastating storm; however, state lawmakers are continuing to push for changes to be made regarding how Texans get their power, including building more on-demand power solutions as opposed to wind and solar power.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210614/cant-handle-heat-either-netizens-mock-texas-power-grid-after-public-told-to-conserve-electricity-1083149201.html

americas

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

heat wave, texas, power grid, electricity, power loss