Ukraine has lost some 600 military over the past day as a result of offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops continued to attempt offensive operations in the South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions. Russian troops carried out strikes on enemy units in the area of ​​the Vremevka ledge, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction. Russian troops also repulsed 10 attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction in past the 24 hours, the ministry said. "During the hostilities, up to 400 Ukrainian military, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, and eight vehicles were destroyed," the statement read.

