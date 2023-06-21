https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/ukraine-loses-some-600-military-in-3-directions-in-past-day---russian-defense-ministry-1111362287.html
Ukraine Loses Some 600 Military in 3 Directions in Past Day - Russian MoD
Ukraine Loses Some 600 Military in 3 Directions in Past Day - Russian MoD
Ukraine has lost some 600 military over the past day as a result of offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-06-21T12:01+0000
2023-06-21T12:01+0000
2023-06-21T12:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
zaporozhye
russian defense ministry
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111063987_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d48cb5c3e3ebdebd7ae889709a78645.jpg
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops continued to attempt offensive operations in the South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions. Russian troops carried out strikes on enemy units in the area of the Vremevka ledge, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction. Russian troops also repulsed 10 attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction in past the 24 hours, the ministry said. "During the hostilities, up to 400 Ukrainian military, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, and eight vehicles were destroyed," the statement read.
ukraine
donetsk
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111063987_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6e07b0542477a798b6714457cd0d55f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
south donetsk, zaporozhye directions, russian defense ministry
south donetsk, zaporozhye directions, russian defense ministry
Ukraine Loses Some 600 Military in 3 Directions in Past Day - Russian MoD
12:01 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 21.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost some 600 military over the past day as a result of offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops continued to attempt offensive operations in the South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions. Russian troops carried out strikes on enemy units in the area of the Vremevka ledge, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction.
"The total losses of the enemy in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past day amounted to 200 Ukrainian military, eight tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, 13 armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, a Msta-B howitzer, a self-propelled artillery system Gvozdika, as well as the Grad MLRS combat vehicle," the ministry said.
Russian troops also repulsed 10 attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction
in past the 24 hours, the ministry said.
"During the hostilities, up to 400 Ukrainian military, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, and eight vehicles were destroyed," the statement read.