Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Drone Hits Residential Building in Downtown Donetsk
A Ukrainian drone hit a residential high-rise building in the city of Donetsk in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Wednesday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2023-06-21T09:01+0000
2023-06-21T09:01+0000
The drone hit an apartment on the 20th floor. There was no one in the apartment at the time of the incident, no one was injured. The incident occurred at Mayakovsky Avenue in the center of Donetsk. Rescuers, firefighters and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
09:01 GMT 21.06.2023
DONETSK (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone hit a residential high-rise building in the city of Donetsk in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Wednesday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The drone hit an apartment on the 20th floor. There was no one in the apartment at the time of the incident, no one was injured.
The incident occurred at Mayakovsky Avenue in the center of Donetsk.
Rescuers, firefighters and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
