Ukrainian Drone Hits Residential Building in Downtown Donetsk

A Ukrainian drone hit a residential high-rise building in the city of Donetsk in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Wednesday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The drone hit an apartment on the 20th floor. There was no one in the apartment at the time of the incident, no one was injured. The incident occurred at Mayakovsky Avenue in the center of Donetsk. Rescuers, firefighters and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone hit a residential high-rise building in the city of Donetsk in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Wednesday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The drone hit
an apartment on the 20th floor. There was no one in the apartment at the time of the incident, no one was injured.
The incident occurred at Mayakovsky Avenue in the center of Donetsk.
Rescuers, firefighters and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.