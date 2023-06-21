International
US Encounters Record 125 People on Southern Border This Year on Terror Watchlist - CBP
US Encounters Record 125 People on Southern Border This Year on Terror Watchlist - CBP
US Border Patrol agents have apprehended a record all-time high 125 individuals along the US-Mexico border so far this year who are on the terrorist watchlist, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed.
US Border Patrol agents have apprehended a record all-time high 125 individuals along the US-Mexico border so far this year who are on the terrorist watchlist, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed. The CBP data released on Tuesday showed that so far in fiscal year 2023, which started in October, 125 individuals caught crossing illegally into the United States along the southern border are on the US terrorist watchlist. The previous record was set last year when 98 individuals on the US terrorist watchlist were apprehended on the southern border. The numbers over the last two years dwarf the number of individuals the Trump administration identified to be on the terrorist watch list who were encountered on the southern border.
US Encounters Record 125 People on Southern Border This Year on Terror Watchlist - CBP

04:45 GMT 21.06.2023
04:45 GMT 21.06.2023
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle drives along the border fence at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, on Dec. 15, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Authorities are investigating the cause of death of a female migrant whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff's office said the woman was a 32-year-old Mexican who was attempting to cross the wall Monday, April 11, 2022 near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
© AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Between 2017 to 2020, Border Patrol agents caught 11 people on the southern border who were on the US government's terrorist watchlist.
US Border Patrol agents have apprehended a record all-time high 125 individuals along the US-Mexico border so far this year who are on the terrorist watchlist, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed.
The CBP data released on Tuesday showed that so far in fiscal year 2023, which started in October, 125 individuals caught crossing illegally into the United States along the southern border are on the US terrorist watchlist.
The previous record was set last year when 98 individuals on the US terrorist watchlist were apprehended on the southern border.
The numbers over the last two years dwarf the number of individuals the Trump administration identified to be on the terrorist watch list who were encountered on the southern border.
