US Congresswoman Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over Border Crisis
US Congresswoman Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over Border Crisis
Republican member of the US House of Representatives Lauren Boebert on Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment to the Congress against US President Joe Biden, citing his inability to secure the country's southern borders.
"Joe Biden has totally failed at his Constitutional duty to secure our Southern Border. For that reason, I have just introduced articles of impeachment to remove him from office," Boebert tweeted. In an interview with US media, the congresswoman said that if the Republican party's leadership or other committees do not take actions to stop the border crisis, she will proceed with the impeachment legislation under a privileged motion. Last week, a group of members of the House of Representatives reviewed the document originally requested from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of an investigation into Biden. On May 18, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for removing the Democrat president from office through impeachment proceedings, conduct a criminal investigation and send him to jail. Biden himself has rejected the accusations of corruption.
US Congresswoman Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over Border Crisis

06:17 GMT 14.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican member of the US House of Representatives Lauren Boebert on Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment to the Congress against US President Joe Biden, citing his inability to secure the country's southern borders.
"Joe Biden has totally failed at his Constitutional duty to secure our Southern Border. For that reason, I have just introduced articles of impeachment to remove him from office," Boebert tweeted.
In an interview with US media, the congresswoman said that if the Republican party’s leadership or other committees do not take actions to stop the border crisis, she will proceed with the impeachment legislation under a privileged motion.
Last week, a group of members of the House of Representatives reviewed the document originally requested from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of an investigation into Biden. On May 18, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for removing the Democrat president from office through impeachment proceedings, conduct a criminal investigation and send him to jail.
Biden himself has rejected the accusations of corruption.
