WATCH: Russian Army Continues to Aid Regions Hit by Ukraine Attack on Kakhovka Dam
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing Russian service members from the Dnepr detachment who were among the first who came to the rescue of residents in the Kherson Region after Ukrainian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam and flooded the surrounding area.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing members of the Russian services' Dnepr detachment who were among the first to come to the rescue of residents in the Kherson Region after Ukrainian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam and flooded the surrounding area.At present, Russia's radiation, chemical and biological protection troops have begun disinfecting infrastructure affected by the post-attack flooding.The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnepr hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.
Russian Army continues aid to regions hit by Ukraine’s attack on Kakhovka dam
Russian service members from the Dnepr detachment were among the first who came to the rescue of residents in the Kherson Region after Ukrainian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam and flooded the surrounding area. At present, Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection troops have begun disinfecting infrastructure facilities affected by the post-attack flooding.
Disinfection is carried out using special ARS-14KM vehicle dispensing stations using sanitizing agents that have demonstrated a high efficiency in preventing outbreaks of infections.
Earlier this week, Russia’s health care and consumer rights watchdog said that the situation with infectious diseases in the Kherson Region remains stable, and the authorities are taking measures to minimize potential risks after the flooding.
The upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant located on the Dnepr River was damaged on 6 June by Ukrainian forces. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing members of the Russian services' Dnepr detachment who were among the first to come to the rescue of residents in the Kherson Region after Ukrainian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam and flooded the surrounding area.
At present, Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection troops have begun disinfecting infrastructure affected by the post-attack flooding.
The Kakhovka HPP
is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnepr hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.