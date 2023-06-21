https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/watch-russian-army-continues-to-aid-regions-hit-by-ukraine-attack-on-kakhovka-dam-1111357370.html

WATCH: Russian Army Continues to Aid Regions Hit by Ukraine Attack on Kakhovka Dam

WATCH: Russian Army Continues to Aid Regions Hit by Ukraine Attack on Kakhovka Dam

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing Russian service members from the Dnepr detachment who were among the first who came to the rescue of residents in the Kherson Region after Ukrainian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam and flooded the surrounding area.

2023-06-21T11:27+0000

2023-06-21T11:27+0000

2023-06-21T11:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

ministry of defense

dam

floods

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111356227_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_49f54920bf5f1f713c86b62c4d41c653.png

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing members of the Russian services' Dnepr detachment who were among the first to come to the rescue of residents in the Kherson Region after Ukrainian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam and flooded the surrounding area.At present, Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection troops have begun disinfecting infrastructure affected by the post-attack flooding.The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnepr hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Army continues aid to regions hit by Ukraine’s attack on Kakhovka dam Russian service members from the Dnepr detachment were among the first who came to the rescue of residents in the Kherson Region after Ukrainian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam and flooded the surrounding area. At present, Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection troops have begun disinfecting infrastructure facilities affected by the post-attack flooding. Disinfection is carried out using special ARS-14KM vehicle dispensing stations using sanitizing agents that have demonstrated a high efficiency in preventing outbreaks of infections. Earlier this week, Russia’s health care and consumer rights watchdog said that the situation with infectious diseases in the Kherson Region remains stable, and the authorities are taking measures to minimize potential risks after the flooding. 2023-06-21T11:27+0000 true PT0M51S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian army, kakhovka dam, ukrainian forces destroyed the kakhovka dam