Repair of Kakhovka HPP to Start Once Ukrainian Forces Pushed Back - Kherson Governor

The restoration of the Kakhovka HPP can only start once Ukrainian troops are pushed away to a safe distance, but there are no specific plans yet, said Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo.

On Sunday, the head of the Kherson regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said that the death toll from the flooding of Kherson Region after the Kakhovka HPP damage had gone up to 35.The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.

