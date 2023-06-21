https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/what-to-know-as-special-counsel-durham-faces-congress-over-fbis-russiagate-probe-1111358668.html

What to Know as Special Counsel Durham Faces Congress Over FBI's 'Russiagate' Probe

What to Know as Special Counsel Durham Faces Congress Over FBI's 'Russiagate' Probe

Special Counsel John Durham, who released a report in May on the FBI’s Russiagate probe, is testifying to Congress.

2023-06-21T14:04+0000

2023-06-21T14:04+0000

2023-06-21T14:04+0000

us

donald trump

robert mueller

house judiciary committee

house intelligence committee

mike turner

john durham

durham report

mueller report

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111358101_0:153:2927:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_e75c48b7d3857d7625fcad993e88d075.jpg

Special Counsel John Durham, who completed an almost four-year-long review of the FBI’s handling of allegations of Russian meddling with the 2016 election and the Russiagate hoax earlier in the year, is set to face the House Judiciary Committee for his first public statements and questioning on Wednesday. The day before, Durham testified behind closed doors to the US House Intelligence Committee.The FBI was badly in need of reform, were the conclusions drawn by both House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio), and Ranking Member Jim Himes (D-Conn.) after the testimony.'Seriously Deficient' Russiagate ProbeIt all started back in 2019, when then-Attorney General William Barr tasked John Durham, serving as the Connecticut US attorney, with probing the FBI's decision to launch the Russiagate investigation. The latter was a probe into the Donald Trump presidential campaign launched on July 31, 2016. The investigation was launched after the release of another special counsel's report - by Robert Mueller - failed to find any evidence of Russia -Trump collusion, peddled by the Hillary Clinton campaign, the Barack Obama administration, and the FBI in the final weeks of the presidency of the 44th POTUS. Donald Trump was forced to spend close to three years of his Oval Office stint swatting away the claims (since debunked) that he colluded with the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election - allegations he vehemently branded a hoax.Robert Mueller's 2018 report - also the result of a Trump-ordered probe - laid bare the FBI's surveillance of Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign team. Accordingly, after the Mueller report, Durham was elevated to rank of special counsel in 2020, and ploughed away with his probe - at the time already under the Joe Biden administration. After an investigation lasting almost four years, Durham released his 316-page highly-anticipated report in May, 2023.Released by the US Justice Department and titled a "Report on Matters Related to Intelligence Activities and Investigations Arising Out of the 2016 Presidential Campaigns," it covered the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation, spanning 2016 and early 2017, aimed at digging into allegations that Donald Trump's presidential campaign ostensibly had connections with the Russian government.Durham's report was highly critical of the FBI, saying agents showed "confirmation bias," and determined that the basis for opening an investigation into the alleged Russia-Trump "collusion" was "seriously deficient" and based on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence." Manipulation for 'Political Purposes'Furthermore, the special counsel blew the lid on Democratic players, including former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and her entourage, who had flogged the false anti-Trump narrative linking him to Russia's Alfa Bank and the Kremlin. While swift to investigate Trump on dubious pretexts, the FBI swept under the rug at least four probes into Donald's presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.According to John Durham, the Federal Bureau of Investigation also failed to corroborate any claims contained in the notorious anti-Trump Steele dossier. Former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous research doc, compiled it for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. The outlandish claims in it were wielded by the FBI in a spate of secretive preliminary probes against Trump from 2016 onwards. The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) funded the dossier through the law firm Perkins Coie, which employed Marc Elias and Michael Sussmann at the time. However, John Durham found that Steele's source, Brookings Institution scholar Igor Danchenko, who had compiled the claims for the dossier, when questioned by the FBI was unable to confirm any of the assumptions. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly lambasted the "completely fake" Steele dossier, describing it as a political witch hunt. Amid Russiagate, Moscow called the Steele dossier media speculation, and repeatedly denied interfering in the US election.As a result of the Durham's investigation, former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was charged and convicted after admitting to doctoring an email to push ahead with surveilling former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann, however, was acquitted on charges of lying to FBI investigators about his ties to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. The case against Russian analyst Igor Danchenko also ended with an acquittal.In response to the release of Durham's report, Trump posted on social media that it said, "in other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!"

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/durham-report-is-reckoning-coming-for-clintons-and-bidens-1110490817.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/us-special-counsel-probe-finds-fbis-handling-of-trump-russia-probe-seriously-deficient-1110387179.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211106/analyst-as-steele-dossier-source-charged-with-lying-all-roads-lead-to-hillary-clinton-campaign-1090517273.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

durham report, special counsel john durham, fbi’s russiagate probe, durham testifying to congress, russiagate a hoax, how the fbi handled trump-russia probe.