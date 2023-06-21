https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/yuans-share-in-swift-transactions-reaches-highest-point-since-january-2022-1111372402.html

Yuan's Share in SWIFT Transactions Reaches Highest Point Since January 2022

Yuan's Share in SWIFT Transactions Reaches Highest Point Since January 2022

The share of the Chinese national currency yuan in international trade settlements via SWIFT totaled 2.54% in May, which is its highest level since January 2022, the global payment system's data, analyzed by Sputnik, showed on Wednesday.

2023-06-21T18:15+0000

2023-06-21T18:15+0000

2023-06-21T18:15+0000

economy

swift

yuan

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111372242_0:168:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc1a774df4556e8d6e1bcd8363d8319.jpg

In January 2022, the share of the yuan in SWIFT transactions was 3.2%. In May 2023, it increased by 0.25 percentage month-on-month. The US dollar remained the main trading currency in May, at 42.6%, although its share decreased by 0.11 percentage points compared with April. The euro's share saw no significant change in May, slightly decreasing by 0.04 percentage points to 31.7%. SWIFT is an international banking system for financial transactions and payments involving over 11,000 major financial organizations worldwide.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/vtb-chairman-yuan-to-replace-dollar-as-main-reserve-currency-in-future-1110534045.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

swift transacitons, yuan transactionsm us dollar, chinese yuan