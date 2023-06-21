International
Yuan's Share in SWIFT Transactions Reaches Highest Point Since January 2022
The share of the Chinese national currency yuan in international trade settlements via SWIFT totaled 2.54% in May, which is its highest level since January 2022, the global payment system's data, analyzed by Sputnik, showed on Wednesday.
In January 2022, the share of the yuan in SWIFT transactions was 3.2%. In May 2023, it increased by 0.25 percentage month-on-month. The US dollar remained the main trading currency in May, at 42.6%, although its share decreased by 0.11 percentage points compared with April. The euro's share saw no significant change in May, slightly decreasing by 0.04 percentage points to 31.7%. SWIFT is an international banking system for financial transactions and payments involving over 11,000 major financial organizations worldwide.
18:15 GMT 21.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr DemyanchukChinese yuan banknotes.
Chinese yuan banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The share of the Chinese national currency yuan in international trade settlements via SWIFT totaled 2.54% in May, which is its highest level since January 2022, the global payment system's data, analyzed by Sputnik, showed on Wednesday.
In January 2022, the share of the yuan in SWIFT transactions was 3.2%. In May 2023, it increased by 0.25 percentage month-on-month.
Yuan banknotes and US dollars are seen on a table in Yichang, central China's Hubei province on August 14, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
Economy
VTB Chairman: Yuan to Replace Dollar as Main Reserve Currency in Future
23 May, 11:40 GMT
The US dollar remained the main trading currency in May, at 42.6%, although its share decreased by 0.11 percentage points compared with April.
The euro's share saw no significant change in May, slightly decreasing by 0.04 percentage points to 31.7%.
SWIFT is an international banking system for financial transactions and payments involving over 11,000 major financial organizations worldwide.
