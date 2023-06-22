International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/ancient-nordic-board-game-piece-captured-during-norwegian-citys-sewer-repairs--1111381943.html
Ancient Nordic Board Game Piece 'Captured' During Norwegian City's Sewer Repairs
Ancient Nordic Board Game Piece 'Captured' During Norwegian City's Sewer Repairs
Previously, only two items with runic inscriptions have been unearthed in the city of Trondheim, which makes the find a welcome rarity.
2023-06-22T12:04+0000
2023-06-22T12:04+0000
beyond politics
europe
norway
trondheim
christianity
vikings
archeology
ancient treasure
ancient history
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106819/06/1068190650_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_e3068482addde56f0373c4709aae6ce7.jpg
A gaming piece inscribed with runes has been discovered during the repair of a sewer pipe in Trondheim, Norway's third most-populous municipality.The soapstone token was found in a layer nearly four meters below the ground between wooden planks that may have been part of a medieval street dating back to between AD 1000 and 1150 and a layer of coal originating sometime between AD 1030 and 1180.So far, only two other items bearing runic inscriptions have previously been found in the city, which is somewhat puzzling given the fact that it served as the medieval capital of Norway for several centuries and was a key trading post.However, what at first glance may look as an uneven geometric pattern, akin to a snow crystal, is in fact a meticulously planned runic inscription. The inscription reads "Siggsifr" and may refer to a hypothetic male name resembling Sigurd, Sigfrid or Sigvard (with an "R" at the end signifying a man in Old Norse grammar), or a poetic word translating as "battle brother" or, more broadly, "brother in arms." This may refer to the person who made the piece or the person who played the game. Lastly, the token may have served as a king piece.An intricate decorative pattern was craftfully inscribed on parts of the stone where there were no runes.While runic inscriptions are a rarity, ancient gaming pieces as such are not. The Vikings in particular loved board games and had a whole family of strategic games called Tafl, played on checkered on latticed game boards with pieces representing rivaling armies. The Vikings famously brought their games on their travels and were buried with boards and pieces.During medieval times, following the spread of Christianity, gambling started to be seen as a hazard. King Magnus the Law-mender's city laws from the late 13th century stipulated that anybody found gambling with money would have it confiscated and would be fined.
norway
trondheim
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106819/06/1068190650_42:0:1001:719_1920x0_80_0_0_d9119ab5f5db97e34c6e87680c66f9bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viking age, medieval gaming, ancient board games, viking board games, archeological find, medieval norway
viking age, medieval gaming, ancient board games, viking board games, archeological find, medieval norway

Ancient Nordic Board Game Piece 'Captured' During Norwegian City's Sewer Repairs

12:04 GMT 22.06.2023
CC0 / / Vikings Heading for Land
Vikings Heading for Land - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Previously, only two items with runic inscriptions have been unearthed in the city of Trondheim, which is somewhat odd given that it served as the medieval capital of Norway for centuries and was a key trading post.
A gaming piece inscribed with runes has been discovered during the repair of a sewer pipe in Trondheim, Norway's third most-populous municipality.
The soapstone token was found in a layer nearly four meters below the ground between wooden planks that may have been part of a medieval street dating back to between AD 1000 and 1150 and a layer of coal originating sometime between AD 1030 and 1180.
So far, only two other items bearing runic inscriptions have previously been found in the city, which is somewhat puzzling given the fact that it served as the medieval capital of Norway for several centuries and was a key trading post.
However, what at first glance may look as an uneven geometric pattern, akin to a snow crystal, is in fact a meticulously planned runic inscription. The inscription reads "Siggsifr" and may refer to a hypothetic male name resembling Sigurd, Sigfrid or Sigvard (with an "R" at the end signifying a man in Old Norse grammar), or a poetic word translating as "battle brother" or, more broadly, "brother in arms." This may refer to the person who made the piece or the person who played the game. Lastly, the token may have served as a king piece.
An intricate decorative pattern was craftfully inscribed on parts of the stone where there were no runes.
© PhotoScreenshot of tweet with rune-covered game piece
Screenshot of tweet with rune-covered game piece - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2023
Screenshot of tweet with rune-covered game piece
© Photo
While runic inscriptions are a rarity, ancient gaming pieces as such are not. The Vikings in particular loved board games and had a whole family of strategic games called Tafl, played on checkered on latticed game boards with pieces representing rivaling armies. The Vikings famously brought their games on their travels and were buried with boards and pieces.
During medieval times, following the spread of Christianity, gambling started to be seen as a hazard. King Magnus the Law-mender's city laws from the late 13th century stipulated that anybody found gambling with money would have it confiscated and would be fined.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала