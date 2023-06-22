https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/antonov-us-should-pay-for-ukraines-recovery-since-its-prolonging-hostilities-1111378557.html

Antonov: US Should Pay for Ukraine's Recovery Since It's Prolonging Hostilities

The United States, prolonging the Ukraine conflict, should themselves pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday.

"The [US] administration is fully responsible for what is happening in Ukraine. Therefore, it is the United States that has to rebuild the country," Antonov said in a distributed commentary. The diplomat added that "the Ukraine conflict is a consequence of years-long and purposeful efforts of the United States to create a hotbed of tension near Russia's borders, to turn Ukraine into an 'anti-Russia'. He further stressed the US is now fomenting confrontation, "pumping the republic with powerful weapons and nipping any peace initiatives in the bud." "While they can pay for the homes destroyed by American weapons, how will Washington value the lives of innocent people? How is the US going to repay the Ukrainians whom they are driving into reckless head-on assaults in today's so-called counteroffensive?" Antonov said.The poorest states in Africa, Latin America and Asia have been left without attention against the background of the unprecedented funds sent to purchase weapons for Kiev, the ambassador noted. Antonov's latest remarks come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken detailed that the US would be providing another military aid package to the tune of $1.3 billion, of which large portions are set to be designated for infrastructure and an overhaul of Ukraine's energy grid.To date, the US has provided upwards of $20 billion in economic and development aid to the Kiev regime.

