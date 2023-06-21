https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/eu-commission-says-will-present-proposal-on-immobilized-russian-assets-before-summer-break-1111362161.html

EU Commission Says Will Present Proposal on Immobilized Russian Assets Before Summer Break

The European Commission will present a proposal on using immobilized Russian assets for supporting Ukraine before the summer break, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The European Commission will present a proposal on using immobilized Russian assets for supporting Ukraine before the summer break, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. EU banks were holding 24.1 billion euros' ($26.3 billion) worth of assets belonging to individuals and private entities, Wigand added.EU member states have also reported having more than 200 billion euros' worth of Russian Central Bank assets frozen in their banks. The next European Council meeting will consider ways of physically working with the interest on the assets, according to the spokesperson. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the European Union of stealing the assets. In 2022, the European Parliament was in recess over the summer holidays from July 25 - August 21 and resumed its operation on August 22.

