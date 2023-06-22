International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/former-texas-republican-congressman-will-hurd-announces-presidential-bid-1111400847.html
Former Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd Announces Presidential Bid
Former Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd Announces Presidential Bid
Former US Congressman for Texas and ex-CIA officer Will Hurd joined a burgeoning Republican presidential nomination field on Thursday.
2023-06-22T13:49+0000
2023-06-22T13:49+0000
americas
joe biden
donald trump
white house
will hurd
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111400690_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_72c578f2dc63306fe906afaa9311c758.jpg
"The soul of our country is under attack. Our enemies plot, create chaos and threaten the American dream. At home, illegal immigration and fentanyl stream into our country. Inflation still out of control. Crime and homelessness growing in our cities. And liberals do nothing. President Biden can't solve these problems or won't. And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump, who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House, we all know Joe Biden will win again," Hurd said in his campaign launch video. He added that Americans need common sense in the current "complicated times," noting that there’s much more that unites the country than what can divide it. Hurd said that over the past 20 years he has been "on the front lines of the most pressing fights" facing the US, notably by "hunting down" terrorists in the Middle East after 9/11 and seeking to provide more opportunities for the middle class, to lower taxes, and secure the southern border as a congressman. Hurd, 45, was elected to serve as the US representative for Texas' 23rd congressional district in 2014 and was reelected twice before retiring prior to the 2020 election. Since his departure, he has worked in banking and cybersecurity sectors. He is also known to have spent nearly a decade as a counter-terrorism undercover asset for the CIA in the 2000s.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/difficult-for-republicans-to-win-2024-us-presidential-election-1109828933.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111400690_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d17786d514c2591933cbac366c8ec49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
republican congressman, republican presidential nomination, former us congressman
republican congressman, republican presidential nomination, former us congressman

Former Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd Announces Presidential Bid

13:49 GMT 22.06.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie NeibergallFormer Texas Rep. Will Hurd speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa.
Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US Congressman for Texas and ex-CIA officer Will Hurd joined a burgeoning Republican presidential nomination field on Thursday.
"The soul of our country is under attack. Our enemies plot, create chaos and threaten the American dream. At home, illegal immigration and fentanyl stream into our country. Inflation still out of control. Crime and homelessness growing in our cities. And liberals do nothing. President Biden can't solve these problems or won't. And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump, who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House, we all know Joe Biden will win again," Hurd said in his campaign launch video.
He added that Americans need common sense in the current "complicated times," noting that there’s much more that unites the country than what can divide it.
Hurd said that over the past 20 years he has been "on the front lines of the most pressing fights" facing the US, notably by "hunting down" terrorists in the Middle East after 9/11 and seeking to provide more opportunities for the middle class, to lower taxes, and secure the southern border as a congressman.
"These experiences have shown me that this moment, that this election has never mattered more." Hurd said. "That's why I'm running for the Republican nomination for president of the United States."
White House, Washington DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2023
Americas
'Difficult for Republicans to Win' 2024 US Presidential Election
25 April, 18:59 GMT
Hurd, 45, was elected to serve as the US representative for Texas' 23rd congressional district in 2014 and was reelected twice before retiring prior to the 2020 election. Since his departure, he has worked in banking and cybersecurity sectors. He is also known to have spent nearly a decade as a counter-terrorism undercover asset for the CIA in the 2000s.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала