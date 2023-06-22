https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/former-texas-republican-congressman-will-hurd-announces-presidential-bid-1111400847.html

Former US Congressman for Texas and ex-CIA officer Will Hurd joined a burgeoning Republican presidential nomination field on Thursday.

"The soul of our country is under attack. Our enemies plot, create chaos and threaten the American dream. At home, illegal immigration and fentanyl stream into our country. Inflation still out of control. Crime and homelessness growing in our cities. And liberals do nothing. President Biden can't solve these problems or won't. And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump, who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House, we all know Joe Biden will win again," Hurd said in his campaign launch video. He added that Americans need common sense in the current "complicated times," noting that there’s much more that unites the country than what can divide it. Hurd said that over the past 20 years he has been "on the front lines of the most pressing fights" facing the US, notably by "hunting down" terrorists in the Middle East after 9/11 and seeking to provide more opportunities for the middle class, to lower taxes, and secure the southern border as a congressman. Hurd, 45, was elected to serve as the US representative for Texas' 23rd congressional district in 2014 and was reelected twice before retiring prior to the 2020 election. Since his departure, he has worked in banking and cybersecurity sectors. He is also known to have spent nearly a decade as a counter-terrorism undercover asset for the CIA in the 2000s.

