Over 30 People Killed in Gas Tank Explosion in China's Yinchuan
More than 30 people have been killed in a liquefied gas tank blast in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China, Chinese media reported Thursday, citing local authorities.
The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday (12:40 GMT) at a restaurant in the city of Yinchuan, the media reported. A liquefied petroleum gas leak resulted in an explosion, which claimed the lives of 31 people, and seven more, with one being in critical condition, were receiving intensive therapy.Conflicting reports have additionally reported that the death toll may be closer to 38.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.The latest comes after at least 37 individuals were injured Wednesday in Paris, France, after a suspected gas explosion in the European city's Latin Quarter.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - More than 30 people have been killed in a liquefied gas tank blast in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China, Chinese media reported Thursday, citing local authorities.
The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday (12:40 GMT) at a restaurant in the city of Yinchuan, the media reported.
A liquefied petroleum gas leak resulted in an explosion, which claimed the lives of 31 people, and seven more, with one being in critical condition, were receiving intensive therapy.
Conflicting reports have additionally reported that the death toll may be closer to 38.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
The latest comes after at least 37 individuals were injured Wednesday in Paris, France, after a suspected gas explosion in the European city's Latin Quarter.