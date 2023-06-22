https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/over-30-people-killed-in-gas-tank-explosion-in-chinas-yinchuan-1111377365.html

Over 30 People Killed in Gas Tank Explosion in China's Yinchuan

Over 30 People Killed in Gas Tank Explosion in China's Yinchuan

More than 30 people have been killed in a liquefied gas tank blast in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China, Chinese media reported Thursday, citing local authorities.

2023-06-22T02:25+0000

2023-06-22T02:25+0000

2023-06-22T02:24+0000

asia

china

ningxia

explosion

gas explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/76/1078147643_0:93:1024:669_1920x0_80_0_0_d69a01abc4099768f51deae9468952ca.jpg

The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday (12:40 GMT) at a restaurant in the city of Yinchuan, the media reported. A liquefied petroleum gas leak resulted in an explosion, which claimed the lives of 31 people, and seven more, with one being in critical condition, were receiving intensive therapy.Conflicting reports have additionally reported that the death toll may be closer to 38.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.The latest comes after at least 37 individuals were injured Wednesday in Paris, France, after a suspected gas explosion in the European city's Latin Quarter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/videos-at-least-37-people-injured-after-explosion-rocks-paris-latin-quarter-1111376301.html

china

ningxia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, ningxia hui autonomous region, liquefied gas tank