Pakistan Ready to Diversify Currencies in Transactions With Russia – Commerce Minister

Pakistan is willing to use various currencies in transactions with Russia and reduce the role of dollar in bilateral trade, Pakistani Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar told Sputnik.

Pakistan is willing to use various currencies in transactions with Russia and reduce the role of dollar in bilateral trade, Pakistani Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar told Sputnik. He noted that while historically Pakistan has traded in US dollars, today it also uses other currencies. Asked whether Pakistan will use the yuan in trading with Russia in the future, the minister responded in the negative, adding that "this is an arrangement for one transaction that has taken place, so this is an option that we have, but it will not restrict us one way or the other." Additionally, Pakistan and Russia will be able to reduce their dependence on foreign currencies by launching barter trade, the minister said. Qamar noted that this measure would help to solve problems with financial operations, especially for countries experiencing difficulties with access to the usual banking channels such as Russia, Afghanistan and Iran.

