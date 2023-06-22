https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/pelosi-gop-has-turned-house-into-puppet-show-with-schiff-censure-vote-1111377982.html

Pelosi: GOP Has Turned House Into ‘Puppet Show’ With Schiff Censure Vote

Nancy Pelosi took over the mic on Wednesday and lambasted Republicans for allowing the House to become a "puppet show".

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took over the mic to lambaste her colleagues on the House floor on Wednesday as the lower chamber sought to formally censure Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-era probes.Pelosi’s comments came just hours before GOP lawmakers voted to censure Schiff, who led the investigation into former US President Donald Trump over his alleged ties to Russia during his term as president. Since passed, the measure now prompts the House Ethics Committee to examine Schiff’s actions during that period.“And you know what?” Pelosi added. “The puppeteer, Donald Trump, is shining a light on the strings. You look miserable.”The first attempt to censure Schiff failed last week when 20 Republicans sided with Democrats to block the resolution, which accuses the representative of misleading the American people. The House erupted with Democrats jeering as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attempted to read out the resolution and later the vote results.The resolution was first sponsored by a Trump ally, Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) but was near instantly trashed after Republicans took issue with a $16 million fine attached to the measure. Their backing was later earned after the fine was removed.

