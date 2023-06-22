President Biden Follows Secretary Blinken's Diplomacy With Insults

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/president-biden-follows-secretary-blinkens-diplomacy-with-insults-1111375501.html

Just days after Western media touted a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Chinese President as a move to ease tensions, President Biden again attacked the Chinese leader as a dictator.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Pentagon has "found" an additional 6.2 billion dollars for Ukraine. Also, President Putin argues that Russia's nuclear threat might ensure a global balance of power.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Ukraine is pausing its offensive as casualties and equipment destruction mount. Also, the US empire is causing mischief in the Pacific region.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, writer, and Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss China. President Biden called the leader of China a dictator immediately after Tony Blinken seemed to be pushing for a more reserved policy. Also, the US claims that China is building a military facility in Cuba.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the decline of the US Empire. US global domination seems to be coming to a screeching halt. Also, The West is robbing Africa.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The UK is looking to ban public bodies from boycotting Israel. Also, the Iranian-Arab naval project seems to be moving ahead.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War", joins us to discuss the Trump indictment. Dan Lazare is not sure if Trump will be convicted, but he understands that the US empire is facing an existential constitutional crisis.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Kremlin has pointed to President Biden's renewed attack on the Chinese leader as an indicator of unpredictable and unstable US policies.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss domestic issues. Conservatives argue that Hunter Biden faced a slap on the wrist as Trump associates face the harshest legal outcomes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

