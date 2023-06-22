International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/russian-aerospace-forces-strike-warehouse-of-foreign-arms-equipment-in-ukraine---moscow-1111394828.html
Russian Aerospace Forces Strike Warehouse of Foreign Arms, Equipment in Ukraine - Moscow
Russian Aerospace Forces Strike Warehouse of Foreign Arms, Equipment in Ukraine - Moscow
The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a missile attack on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-06-22T11:13+0000
2023-06-22T11:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
russian defense ministry
russian aerospace forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106240/72/1062407230_0:21:1770:1017_1920x0_80_0_0_93f6bb72dda8b645d1811058ebfe4004.jpg
The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a missile attack on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. The long-advertised and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian "counteroffensive" started on June 4 along the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, the latter being primary. Russian President Vladimir Putin told military journalists on June 13 that neither of campaigns was successful and all three inflicted heavy damages on Ukrainian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/scott-ritter-ukraines-counter-offensive-loses-momentum-as-logistics-falters-1111363622.html
ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106240/72/1062407230_195:0:1576:1036_1920x0_80_0_0_1d93cf207e41dc4e5f5f80e345b64eb8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian aerospace forces, foreign-made weapons, military equipment, warehouse of foreign arms
russian aerospace forces, foreign-made weapons, military equipment, warehouse of foreign arms

Russian Aerospace Forces Strike Warehouse of Foreign Arms, Equipment in Ukraine - Moscow

11:13 GMT 22.06.2023
© Russian Defence Ministry /  / Go to the mediabankThe Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system
The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2023
© Russian Defence Ministry /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops try but fail to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being of primary focus.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a missile attack on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"[On Wednesday night], the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment delivered to Ukraine. The designated object is hit. The target has been reached," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian soldiers undergo training - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Scott Ritter: Ukraine's Counteroffensive Loses Momentum as Logistics Falters
Yesterday, 16:50 GMT
The long-advertised and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian "counteroffensive" started on June 4 along the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, the latter being primary. Russian President Vladimir Putin told military journalists on June 13 that neither of campaigns was successful and all three inflicted heavy damages on Ukrainian troops.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала