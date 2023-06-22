https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/russian-aerospace-forces-strike-warehouse-of-foreign-arms-equipment-in-ukraine---moscow-1111394828.html
The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a missile attack on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a missile attack on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. The long-advertised and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian "counteroffensive" started on June 4 along the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, the latter being primary. Russian President Vladimir Putin told military journalists on June 13 that neither of campaigns was successful and all three inflicted heavy damages on Ukrainian troops.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops try but fail to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, the latter being of primary focus.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a missile attack on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"[On Wednesday night], the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment delivered to Ukraine. The designated object is hit. The target has been reached," the ministry said in a statement.
The long-advertised and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian "counteroffensive
" started on June 4 along the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, the latter being primary. Russian President Vladimir Putin told military journalists on June 13 that neither of campaigns was successful and all three inflicted heavy damages on Ukrainian troops.