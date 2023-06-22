https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/russian-aerospace-forces-strike-warehouse-of-foreign-arms-equipment-in-ukraine---moscow-1111394828.html

Russian Aerospace Forces Strike Warehouse of Foreign Arms, Equipment in Ukraine - Moscow

The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a missile attack on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a missile attack on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. The long-advertised and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian "counteroffensive" started on June 4 along the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, the latter being primary. Russian President Vladimir Putin told military journalists on June 13 that neither of campaigns was successful and all three inflicted heavy damages on Ukrainian troops.

