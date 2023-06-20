https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/musk-praises-us-entrepreneurs-op-ed-on-ukraines-failing-counteroffensive--1111313588.html

Musk Praises US Entrepreneur’s Article on Ukraine’s ‘Failing Counteroffensive’

In his think piece, David Sacks in particular pointed the finger at US President Joe Biden for perpetuating what the entrepreneur described as “a proxy war of choice” in Ukraine.

Elon Musk and presidential precandidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr have agreed with US-based entrepreneur David Sacks's recent article insisting that America is heading towards an outcome similar to Afghanistan in Ukraine, and that Kiev's counteroffensive is failing to achieve its goals.For his part, Robert F. Kennedy Jr noted on his Twitter page: “Awaiting White House propaganda offensive sugarcoating this calamity to sustain dwindling support for this misadventure in US.”In an apparent nod to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ death toll from the conflict, he added that “Revelation that UK&US leaders sabotaged April 2022 peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia puts blame for this terrible crime on DC neocons.”This followed Sacks arguing in his piece published on Twitter that “with each passing day, it’s becoming clear that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives.”He also recalled that “the American public was assured for two decades” that the US was “winning in Afghanistan” and “all of that reporting was revealed as a pack of lies when the Afghan army that we were supposedly ‘standing up’ collapsed within a matter of weeks.”Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters during the plenary session of the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Kiev had failed to reach any strategic objectives amid its ongoing counteroffensive, losing 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles to date as the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ losses continue to mount.The Russian president also mentioned the German-made Leopard 2 tanks that Western countries earlier delivered to Kiev, also referring to the US’ F-16 fighter jets, due to be supplied to Ukraine. Putin said that the Leopard 2s “are burning” in the course of Kiev’s counteroffensive, and that the F-16s will burn too.

