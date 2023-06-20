https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/musk-praises-us-entrepreneurs-op-ed-on-ukraines-failing-counteroffensive--1111313588.html
Musk Praises US Entrepreneur’s Article on Ukraine’s ‘Failing Counteroffensive’
Musk Praises US Entrepreneur’s Article on Ukraine’s ‘Failing Counteroffensive’
In his think piece, David Sacks in particular pointed the finger at US President Joe Biden for perpetuating what the entrepreneur described as “a proxy war of choice” in Ukraine.
2023-06-20T09:42+0000
2023-06-20T09:42+0000
2023-06-20T09:47+0000
world
russia
us
ukraine
elon musk
joe biden
counter-offensive
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111314052_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a61c0880ac1ca8fc0e47eb3622b1d127.jpg
Elon Musk and presidential precandidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr have agreed with US-based entrepreneur David Sacks's recent article insisting that America is heading towards an outcome similar to Afghanistan in Ukraine, and that Kiev's counteroffensive is failing to achieve its goals.For his part, Robert F. Kennedy Jr noted on his Twitter page: “Awaiting White House propaganda offensive sugarcoating this calamity to sustain dwindling support for this misadventure in US.”In an apparent nod to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ death toll from the conflict, he added that “Revelation that UK&US leaders sabotaged April 2022 peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia puts blame for this terrible crime on DC neocons.”This followed Sacks arguing in his piece published on Twitter that “with each passing day, it’s becoming clear that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives.”He also recalled that “the American public was assured for two decades” that the US was “winning in Afghanistan” and “all of that reporting was revealed as a pack of lies when the Afghan army that we were supposedly ‘standing up’ collapsed within a matter of weeks.”Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters during the plenary session of the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Kiev had failed to reach any strategic objectives amid its ongoing counteroffensive, losing 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles to date as the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ losses continue to mount.The Russian president also mentioned the German-made Leopard 2 tanks that Western countries earlier delivered to Kiev, also referring to the US’ F-16 fighter jets, due to be supplied to Ukraine. Putin said that the Leopard 2s “are burning” in the course of Kiev’s counteroffensive, and that the F-16s will burn too.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/kiev-politically-pushed-by-nato-to-launch-counteroffensive-despite-being-unprepared-1111302819.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111314052_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ffc6a9808674c2e4e68564a701dd61f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
elon musk's reaction, us entrepreneur remarks about kiev's counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive
elon musk's reaction, us entrepreneur remarks about kiev's counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive
Musk Praises US Entrepreneur’s Article on Ukraine’s ‘Failing Counteroffensive’
09:42 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 20.06.2023)
David Sacks pointed the finger at US President Joe Biden for perpetuating what the entrepreneur described as a "proxy war of choice” in Ukraine.
Elon Musk and presidential precandidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr have agreed with US-based entrepreneur David Sacks's recent article insisting that America is heading towards an outcome similar to Afghanistan in Ukraine, and that Kiev's counteroffensive
is failing to achieve its goals.
"Well said," Musk tweeted when commenting on Sacks’ piece titled “The failing counteroffensive and the peace that could have been.”
For his part, Robert F. Kennedy Jr noted on his Twitter page: “Awaiting White House propaganda offensive sugarcoating this calamity to sustain dwindling support for this misadventure in US.”
In an apparent nod to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ death toll from the conflict
, he added that “Revelation that UK&US leaders sabotaged April 2022 peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia puts blame for this terrible crime on DC neocons.”
This followed Sacks arguing in his piece published on Twitter that “with each passing day, it’s becoming clear that the Ukrainian counteroffensive
is failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives.”
“Recall: the Biden administration’s bet was that the counteroffensive would roll back Russian territorial gains, cut the land bridge to Crimea, and force Russia to the negotiating table. That is almost certainly not going to happen. On the contrary, a stalemate is more likely, or even that Russia will take more territory and win the war, as [US political scientist John] Mearsheimer has predicted,” the entrepreneur pointed out.
He also recalled that “the American public was assured for two decades” that the US was “winning in Afghanistan” and “all of that reporting was revealed as a pack of lies when the Afghan army
that we were supposedly ‘standing up’ collapsed within a matter of weeks.”
“Unfortunately, it looks like we're headed for a similar kind of outcome in Ukraine. The only question is when, and how long Biden will be able to perpetuate a proxy war of choice that could have easily been avoided,” Sacks concluded.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin
told reporters during the plenary session of the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Kiev had failed to reach any strategic objectives amid its ongoing counteroffensive, losing 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles to date as the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ losses continue to mount.
The Russian president also mentioned the German-made Leopard 2 tanks
that Western countries earlier delivered to Kiev, also referring to the US’ F-16 fighter jets, due to be supplied to Ukraine. Putin said that the Leopard 2s “are burning” in the course of Kiev’s counteroffensive, and that the F-16s will burn too.