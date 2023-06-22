https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/swedish-prosecutors-say-reserve-right-to-classify-some-data-on-nord-stream-blasts-probe-1111387533.html

Swedish Prosecutors Say Reserve Right to Classify Some Data on Nord Stream Blasts' Probe

nord stream sabotage

swedish prosecution authority

russia

nord stream

sweden

Sweden reserves the right to classify some of the materials related to the investigation of the blasts at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Swedish Prosecution Authority told RIA Novosti on Thursday. The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation over the charge of international terrorism.

nord stream blasts, investigation of the blasts, nord stream gas pipelines