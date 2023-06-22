International
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
Swedish Prosecutors Say Reserve Right to Classify Some Data on Nord Stream Blasts' Probe
Sweden reserves the right to classify some of the materials related to the investigation of the blasts at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Swedish Prosecution Authority told RIA Novosti on Thursday.
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation over the charge of international terrorism.
Swedish Prosecutors Say Reserve Right to Classify Some Data on Nord Stream Blasts' Probe

07:58 GMT 22.06.2023
ZURICH (Sputnik) - Last week, Swedish public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is in charge of the investigation in the blasts, expressed the hope that by fall the prosecution would bring charges against those responsible for the bombings.
Sweden reserves the right to classify some of the materials related to the investigation of the blasts at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Swedish Prosecution Authority told RIA Novosti on Thursday.
"If there is going to be an indictment, parts of the investigation material will probably be public. Generally, a prosecutor in Sweden may also decide that some parts should remain confidential. If an investigation is discontinued, no material will be public. After such decisions, everyone is able to request the material via either the court, police or prosecutor," the authority said.
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation over the charge of international terrorism.
Nord Stream Sabotage
Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Finish Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts by Fall
14 June, 11:20 GMT
