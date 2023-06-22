International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/ukraines-military-strikes-bridges-on-border-with-crimea---acting-kherson-governor-1111380439.html
Ukraine's Military Strikes Bridges on Border With Crimea - Acting Kherson Governor
Ukraine's Military Strikes Bridges on Border With Crimea - Acting Kherson Governor
The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chongar, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said early on Thursday.
2023-06-22T05:34+0000
2023-06-22T05:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergey aksenov
kherson
ukraine
crimea
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105817/76/1058177612_0:225:2840:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_12e7d4a28f741c794e46c30160ad8524.jpg
The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chongar, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said early on Thursday. "The criminal Kiev regime committed barbaric shelling of civilian objects - bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near Chongar," Saldo said on Telegram. He added that Kiev wants to intimidate residents of the Kherson Region and sow panic among the population, but they will not succeed. Saldo said that the United Kingdom's Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack, according to the preliminary assessment. The traffic between the Kherson Region and the Crimea continues on reserve routes, Saldo added.
kherson
ukraine
crimea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105817/76/1058177612_55:0:2786:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6cde42e047138ec09cdab9ad1195e380.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine's military, kherson region, crimea, village of chongar
ukraine's military, kherson region, crimea, village of chongar

Ukraine's Military Strikes Bridges on Border With Crimea - Acting Kherson Governor

05:34 GMT 22.06.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko /  / Go to the mediabankCrimea view. (File)
Crimea view. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL Russia (Sputnik) - Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram that bomb disposal technicians were examining the sites of the Ukrainian strike on the Chongar bridge. He confirmed that there were no casualties, adding that the information about the possibility of traffic across the bridge would be available within an hour.
The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chongar, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said early on Thursday.
"The criminal Kiev regime committed barbaric shelling of civilian objects - bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near Chongar," Saldo said on Telegram.
He added that Kiev wants to intimidate residents of the Kherson Region and sow panic among the population, but they will not succeed.
"We know how to repair bridges quickly: the passage of vehicles will be restored very soon," he added.
Saldo said that the United Kingdom's Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack, according to the preliminary assessment.
"The roadway on the bridges was damaged. There are no human casualties," he said.
The traffic between the Kherson Region and the Crimea continues on reserve routes, Saldo added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала