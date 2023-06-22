https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/ukraines-military-strikes-bridges-on-border-with-crimea---acting-kherson-governor-1111380439.html

Ukraine's Military Strikes Bridges on Border With Crimea - Acting Kherson Governor

The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chongar, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said early on Thursday.

The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chongar, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said early on Thursday. "The criminal Kiev regime committed barbaric shelling of civilian objects - bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near Chongar," Saldo said on Telegram. He added that Kiev wants to intimidate residents of the Kherson Region and sow panic among the population, but they will not succeed. Saldo said that the United Kingdom's Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack, according to the preliminary assessment. The traffic between the Kherson Region and the Crimea continues on reserve routes, Saldo added.

