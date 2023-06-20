Ukraine Plans to Strike at Crimea With Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles – Shoigu
09:46 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 20.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces are planning to strike at the territory of Russia, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.
Kiev Plots Strikes on Russia
"According to our information, the leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine plans to strike at the territory of Russia, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles," Shoigu said at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense.
The use of Storm Shadow and HIMARS missiles outside the special operation zone will entail immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine, the minister said.
"The use of these missiles outside the zone of the special military operation will mean the full involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the conflict," he added.
Unsuccessful Ukrainian Counteroffensive
Ukrainian troops have launched a total of 263 attacks on the positions of the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions since June 4, but all of them have been successfully repelled, Russian Defense Minister said.
"Ukrainian troops keep attempting offensive actions in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions. When doing so, the Kiev regime is using a large number of Western weapons and elite military formations, whose members have been trained by NATO specialists. Since June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces have launched 263 attacks on the positions of Russian troops," he stressed.
The Russian defense chief added that all of the attacks had been successfully repelled and Kiev had failed to achieve its goals "thanks to the competent and selfless actions" of Russian troops.
Technical Forum Army-2023
A total of 41 foreign states are ready to send their delegations to the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023 hosted by Russia in August.
"To date, 41 foreign countries have expressed a desire to send their delegations to the upcoming forum. For foreign guests, a dynamic demonstration of the possibilities of export samples of military and dual-use products is planned, a day of military-technical cooperation will be held," Shoigu said at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense.