International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/ukraine-plans-to-strike-at-crimea-with-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles--shoigu-1111321394.html
Ukraine Plans to Strike at Crimea With Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles – Shoigu
Ukraine Plans to Strike at Crimea With Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles – Shoigu
The Ukrainian armed forces are planning to strike at the territory of Russia, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.
2023-06-20T09:46+0000
2023-06-20T09:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
himars
ukrainian neo-nazis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_0:0:3219:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_64bf5995ceb1977d4221658f946edf30.jpg
Kiev Plots Strikes on RussiaThe use of Storm Shadow and HIMARS missiles outside the special operation zone will entail immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine, the minister said.Unsuccessful Ukrainian CounteroffensiveUkrainian troops have launched a total of 263 attacks on the positions of the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions since June 4, but all of them have been successfully repelled, Russian Defense Minister said.The Russian defense chief added that all of the attacks had been successfully repelled and Kiev had failed to achieve its goals "thanks to the competent and selfless actions" of Russian troops.Technical Forum Army-2023A total of 41 foreign states are ready to send their delegations to the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023 hosted by Russia in August.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/what-are-storm-shadow-missiles-and-how-can-russia-defeat-them-1110288372.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/russian-air-defenses-destroy-kievs-uk-supplied-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles-1110640471.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/born-in-chaos-forged-in-combat-how-todays-russian-military-structure-came-to-be-1110150149.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_257:0:2986:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f61173fd912e452dd529ff2f0b1f0121.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, kiev agression, himars, storm shadow
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, kiev agression, himars, storm shadow

Ukraine Plans to Strike at Crimea With Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles – Shoigu

09:46 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 20.06.2023)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces are planning to strike at the territory of Russia, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Kiev Plots Strikes on Russia

"According to our information, the leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine plans to strike at the territory of Russia, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles," Shoigu said at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense.
The use of Storm Shadow and HIMARS missiles outside the special operation zone will entail immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine, the minister said.
Aerospace Defence Forces tactical drill with combat firing - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
Military
What are Storm Shadow Missiles and How Can Russia Defeat Them?
12 May, 13:27 GMT
"The use of these missiles outside the zone of the special military operation will mean the full involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the conflict," he added.

Unsuccessful Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Ukrainian troops have launched a total of 263 attacks on the positions of the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions since June 4, but all of them have been successfully repelled, Russian Defense Minister said.
Russian air defenses intercept two Storm Shadow missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Destroy Kiev's UK-Supplied Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles
27 May, 16:16 GMT
"Ukrainian troops keep attempting offensive actions in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions. When doing so, the Kiev regime is using a large number of Western weapons and elite military formations, whose members have been trained by NATO specialists. Since June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces have launched 263 attacks on the positions of Russian troops," he stressed.
The Russian defense chief added that all of the attacks had been successfully repelled and Kiev had failed to achieve its goals "thanks to the competent and selfless actions" of Russian troops.

Technical Forum Army-2023

A total of 41 foreign states are ready to send their delegations to the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023 hosted by Russia in August.
Russian self-propelled heavy howitzers taking part at a Victory Day Parade in St. Petersburg, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
Military
Born in Chaos, Forged in Combat: How Today's Russian Military Structure Came to Be
7 May, 07:00 GMT
"To date, 41 foreign countries have expressed a desire to send their delegations to the upcoming forum. For foreign guests, a dynamic demonstration of the possibilities of export samples of military and dual-use products is planned, a day of military-technical cooperation will be held," Shoigu said at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала