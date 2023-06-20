https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/ukraine-plans-to-strike-at-crimea-with-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles--shoigu-1111321394.html

Ukraine Plans to Strike at Crimea With Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles – Shoigu

The Ukrainian armed forces are planning to strike at the territory of Russia, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Kiev Plots Strikes on RussiaThe use of Storm Shadow and HIMARS missiles outside the special operation zone will entail immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine, the minister said.Unsuccessful Ukrainian CounteroffensiveUkrainian troops have launched a total of 263 attacks on the positions of the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions since June 4, but all of them have been successfully repelled, Russian Defense Minister said.The Russian defense chief added that all of the attacks had been successfully repelled and Kiev had failed to achieve its goals "thanks to the competent and selfless actions" of Russian troops.Technical Forum Army-2023A total of 41 foreign states are ready to send their delegations to the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023 hosted by Russia in August.

