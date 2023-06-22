https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/ukraines-strike-on-chongar-bridge-on-border-with-crimea-a-diversionary-tactic---military-analyst-1111395009.html

Ukraine's Strike on Chongar Bridge on Border With Crimea a Diversionary Tactic - Military Analyst

Ukraine's Strike on Chongar Bridge on Border With Crimea a Diversionary Tactic - Military Analyst

Ukraine's attack on the Chongar bridge on the border with Crimea is a diversionary tactic, military analyst Alexei Leonkov told Sputnik.

2023-06-22T13:21+0000

2023-06-22T13:21+0000

2023-06-22T13:21+0000

analysis

crimea

alexei leonkov

kiev

storm shadow cruise missile

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111399028_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_9bba9cc34dd71beb3243763db42c9d75.jpg

The Ukrainian attack on the Chongar Bridge on the border with Crimea on Thursday is not part of some counteroffensive-linked strategy, it's a diversionary action undertaken by the Kiev regime, military analyst Alexey Leonkov told Sputnik. Strikes like the one targeting the bridge are a deliberate provocation by the Kiev regime, part of an attempt to stir up a negative attitude towards the leadership of Russia's military operations, said Leonkov, who is also editor of Arsenal Otechestva (lit. Arsenal of the Fatherland) magazine."The strike came at around five in the morning, when there was no one around, only the bridge was damaged,” he said, pointing out that it was enough to follow the reaction to this provocation not only on social media networks, but in the Western media. Right after the strike on the bridge was reported by bystanders, footage from the scene appeared in the Western media, which already prepared stories. Bomb disposal technicians are conducting an examination to accurately determine the type of ammunition used in the strike, it was reported. According to preliminary data, markings on the wreckage of the missile that hit the bridge in Chongar appeared to indicate that the strike was carried out using British-donated Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Furthermore, shell fragments bearing French markings were also found at the impact site.Weighing in on whether it is technically possible to trace the origin of the missile used to strike the bridge, Leonkov agreed that the markings could help, however he added, "I don't think it's Storm Shadow."According to the analyst, "if it had been a Storm Shadow missile, it has a warhead of over 450 kilograms... the entire bridge span could have collapsed... And here we see just a hole in the bridge, which was damaged, but the supports are intact."The damage to the Chongar Bridge can easily be fixed, while the chatter linked to the attack on social media and in the Western press is a result of the Ukrainian side hyping up the incident because they have no battlefield success to brag about, the military expert stated.Russia’s Ministry of Defense had previously warned that the Kiev forces would strike at Crimea, Leonkov said, adding, "we already knew that they had plans for such an attack."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/what-is-known-about-ukraine-attack-on-chongar-bridge-on-border-with-crimea-1111388076.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/ukraine-plans-to-strike-at-crimea-with-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles--shoigu-1111321394.html

crimea

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

attack on chongar bridge, border with crimea, ukraine's forces, shelling of chongar bridge, crimean bridge, strikes with himars and storm shadow cruise missiles, border between kherson region and crimea,