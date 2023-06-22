https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/us-coast-guard-confirms-deaths-of-five-passengers-aboard-titanic-submersible-1111407878.html
US Coast Guard Confirms Deaths of Five Passengers Aboard Titanic Submersible
US Coast Guard Confirms Deaths of Five Passengers Aboard Titanic Submersible
The US Coast Guard on Thursday confirmed the deaths of the five passengers aboard the Titan submersible that went missing near the wreckage site of the Titanic over the weekend.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/missing-titanic-sub-may-now-be-out-of-oxygen-us-coast-guard-presumes-1111398195.html
US Coast Guard Confirms Deaths of Five Passengers Aboard Titanic Submersible
19:13 GMT 22.06.2023 (Updated: 19:40 GMT 22.06.2023)
The US Coast Guard (USCG) on Thursday confirmed the deaths of the five passengers aboard the Titan submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic over the weekend.
The Titan and its five passengers disappeared during a visit to the wreck of the RMS Titanic, the luxury passenger ship that sank in April 1912
after striking an iceberg off the coast of Canada. More than 1,400 of the ship's crew and passengers perished in the icy waters.
According to USCG Rear Adm. John Mauger, search crews using remotely operated vehicles found debris consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. They found the Titan's nose cone located separately from the pressure hull, and a second, smaller debris field surrounding the other end of the pressure hull.
The debris was located roughly 1,600 feet from the bow of the RMS Titanic, in an area where there was no debris from the Titanic, said Paul Hankin, an undersea expert.
The USCG officer said it was an "incredibly complex case and we’re still working to develop the details for the timeline involved with this casualty and the response." He noted it was "too early to tell" if the Titan imploded when contact was initially lost 1 hour and 45 minutes after descent began, or if it happened later.
OceanGate, the private operator of the missing Titan submersible, said on Thursday afternoon that it believed all five passengers on board the vessel "have sadly been lost."
"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," the company said in a statement.
Four of the five were tourists who had paid $250,000 for the trip, and included Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73, a retired French Navy commander and member of the French Institute for Research and Exploitation of the Sea; and Hamish Harding, 58, CEO of aircraft merchant firm Action Aviation. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, accompanied them in the small vessel.