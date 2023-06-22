https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/watch-russias-new-rezky-corvette-test-fire-uran-anti-ship-cruise-missile-1111380764.html
Watch Russia's New Rezky Corvette Test-Fire Uran Anti-Ship Cruise Missile
Watch Russia's New Rezky Corvette Test-Fire Uran Anti-Ship Cruise Missile
The crew of the new Project 20380 Rezky corvette, built at the Amur Shipyard for the Pacific Fleet, fired the Uran cruise missile at a sea target during sea trials in the Sea of Japan.
2023-06-22T06:50+0000
2023-06-22T06:50+0000
2023-06-22T06:50+0000
military
video
russia
amur shipyard
missile tests
russian pacific fleet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111379732_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4a31b4767d20ec21eeab408a9a9b1f34.png
The crew of the new Project 20380 Rezky corvette, built at the Amur Shipyard for the Pacific Fleet, test-fired their Uran cruise missile at a sea target during sea trials in the Sea of Japan.The cruise missile successfully hit the designated target - a sea shield - at the designated time at a distance of over 30 kilometers. The area where the missile was launched from was guarded by ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet and naval aviation aircraft.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111379732_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_de6b9121817a35aee87b2a1f56d7082c.png
Russia's new Rezky corvette test-fires Uran anti-ship cruise missile
Russia's new Rezky corvette test-fires Uran anti-ship cruise missile
2023-06-22T06:50+0000
true
PT1M17S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rezky corvette, sea trials, uran cruise missile, sea of japan
rezky corvette, sea trials, uran cruise missile, sea of japan
Watch Russia's New Rezky Corvette Test-Fire Uran Anti-Ship Cruise Missile
The Russian Pacific Fleet is one of the country's major naval forces, which plays a crucial role in safeguarding Russia's interests in the Asia-Pacific region.
The crew of the new Project 20380 Rezky corvette, built at the Amur Shipyard for the Pacific Fleet, test-fired their Uran cruise missile at a sea target during sea trials in the Sea of Japan
.
The cruise missile successfully hit the designated target - a sea shield - at the designated time at a distance of over 30 kilometers.
The area where the missile was launched from was guarded by ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet and naval aviation aircraft.