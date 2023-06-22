https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/watch-russias-new-rezky-corvette-test-fire-uran-anti-ship-cruise-missile-1111380764.html

Watch Russia's New Rezky Corvette Test-Fire Uran Anti-Ship Cruise Missile

Watch Russia's New Rezky Corvette Test-Fire Uran Anti-Ship Cruise Missile

The crew of the new Project 20380 Rezky corvette, built at the Amur Shipyard for the Pacific Fleet, fired the Uran cruise missile at a sea target during sea trials in the Sea of Japan.

The crew of the new Project 20380 Rezky corvette, built at the Amur Shipyard for the Pacific Fleet, test-fired their Uran cruise missile at a sea target during sea trials in the Sea of Japan.The cruise missile successfully hit the designated target - a sea shield - at the designated time at a distance of over 30 kilometers. The area where the missile was launched from was guarded by ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet and naval aviation aircraft.

