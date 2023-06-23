https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/fing-good-for-business-blackrock-doesnt-want-ukraine-conflict-to-end-1111430875.html

'F***ing Good for Business': Blackrock Doesn’t Want Ukraine Conflict to End

'F***ing Good for Business': Blackrock Doesn’t Want Ukraine Conflict to End

The hedge fund signed a memo of understanding with Ukraine in 2022, and indicated it looks forward to its “advisory role” in the nation’s “reconstruction.” In January, the Ukrainian president thanked BlackRock for its support.

2023-06-23T20:26+0000

2023-06-23T20:26+0000

2023-06-23T20:25+0000

economy

volodymyr zelensky

blackrock

ukraine

russia

us

hedge fund

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111430718_0:155:3001:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_4a388c4ba6ec040e07942fe4a38c44fb.jpg

Stretching out the Ukrainian conflict for as long as possible is good for Blackrock, an employee with the asset management giant accidentally blabbed to an undercover reporter.“The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market, [the] global wheat market. This is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is really f***ing good for business,” he said, smiling before adding “it’s exciting when s*** goes wrong. Right?”Giving a hypothetical example, Varlay said if something were to happen to Ukraine’s grain silos, wheat prices would “go mad up,” with trading firms immediately pumping trades “into whoever the wheat suppliers are. Into their stocks. Within an hour or two that stock goes f****ing up and then you sell and you just made, I don’t know, however many mil.”Varlay also offered insights into the ins and outs of political power in the US, saying financial institutions like Blackrock and banks actually “run the world” and are in the habit of “buying” politicians. What matters isn’t “who the president is,” but “who’s controlling the wallet of the president,” he said. The Blackrock employee added that the media’s job is not to inform, but to misinform the American public.As for companies like Blackrock, “they don’t want to be in the news. They don’t want people to talk about them. They don’t want to be anywhere on the radar,” he said, suggesting it was “easier to do things when people aren’t [thinking] about it.”Later, confronted by O’Keefe Media Group head James O’Keefe in a coffee shop in Brooklyn, New York, to explain his remarks, Varlay backpeddled, stressing he was just a “low-ladder person” in the company, a “nobody,” and eventually fled the café to hide in a nearby police station.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

blackrock, revelations, admissions, ukraine, russia, conflict, fighting, investment