International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/fing-good-for-business-blackrock-doesnt-want-ukraine-conflict-to-end-1111430875.html
'F***ing Good for Business': Blackrock Doesn’t Want Ukraine Conflict to End
'F***ing Good for Business': Blackrock Doesn’t Want Ukraine Conflict to End
The hedge fund signed a memo of understanding with Ukraine in 2022, and indicated it looks forward to its “advisory role” in the nation’s “reconstruction.” In January, the Ukrainian president thanked BlackRock for its support.
2023-06-23T20:26+0000
2023-06-23T20:25+0000
economy
volodymyr zelensky
blackrock
ukraine
russia
us
hedge fund
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111430718_0:155:3001:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_4a388c4ba6ec040e07942fe4a38c44fb.jpg
Stretching out the Ukrainian conflict for as long as possible is good for Blackrock, an employee with the asset management giant accidentally blabbed to an undercover reporter.“The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market, [the] global wheat market. This is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is really f***ing good for business,” he said, smiling before adding “it’s exciting when s*** goes wrong. Right?”Giving a hypothetical example, Varlay said if something were to happen to Ukraine’s grain silos, wheat prices would “go mad up,” with trading firms immediately pumping trades “into whoever the wheat suppliers are. Into their stocks. Within an hour or two that stock goes f****ing up and then you sell and you just made, I don’t know, however many mil.”Varlay also offered insights into the ins and outs of political power in the US, saying financial institutions like Blackrock and banks actually “run the world” and are in the habit of “buying” politicians. What matters isn’t “who the president is,” but “who’s controlling the wallet of the president,” he said. The Blackrock employee added that the media’s job is not to inform, but to misinform the American public.As for companies like Blackrock, “they don’t want to be in the news. They don’t want people to talk about them. They don’t want to be anywhere on the radar,” he said, suggesting it was “easier to do things when people aren’t [thinking] about it.”Later, confronted by O’Keefe Media Group head James O’Keefe in a coffee shop in Brooklyn, New York, to explain his remarks, Varlay backpeddled, stressing he was just a “low-ladder person” in the company, a “nobody,” and eventually fled the café to hide in a nearby police station.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111430718_168:0:2831:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_a6bb8ae6f21684aade9aa14c0f916223.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
blackrock, revelations, admissions, ukraine, russia, conflict, fighting, investment
blackrock, revelations, admissions, ukraine, russia, conflict, fighting, investment

'F***ing Good for Business': Blackrock Doesn’t Want Ukraine Conflict to End

20:26 GMT 23.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / BRYAN R. SMITHThe trading symbol for BlackRock is displayed at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange, file photo.
The trading symbol for BlackRock is displayed at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / BRYAN R. SMITH
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The hedge fund signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine’s government late last year, and indicated it looks forward to having an “advisory role” in the European nation’s “reconstruction.” In January, the Ukrainian president personally thanked BlackRock for its support, saying “everyone can become a big business by working with Ukraine.”
Stretching out the Ukrainian conflict for as long as possible is good for Blackrock, an employee with the asset management giant accidentally blabbed to an undercover reporter.

“Ukraine is good for business. You know that, right?” Blackrock technology recruiter Serge Varlay told a reporter posing as a date in a viral video published by O’Keefe Media Group this week. “We don’t want the conflict to end, we don’t want the conflict to end as a country. The longer this goes on, the weaker Russia is,” he said.

“The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market, [the] global wheat market. This is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is really f***ing good for business,” he said, smiling before adding “it’s exciting when s*** goes wrong. Right?”
Giving a hypothetical example, Varlay said if something were to happen to Ukraine’s grain silos, wheat prices would “go mad up,” with trading firms immediately pumping trades “into whoever the wheat suppliers are. Into their stocks. Within an hour or two that stock goes f****ing up and then you sell and you just made, I don’t know, however many mil.”
Asked for his views on why US media has invested so significant to prop up Ukraine in the conflict, Varlay said it’s “because it’s also good for business too. I mean, what’s news?...What does news feed on? They feed on tragedy, they feed on f***ed up events. That’s what people like to watch. So when it happens, it’s good business. More viewers. When nothing’s happening who the f*** watches news? I don’t watch the news.”
Varlay also offered insights into the ins and outs of political power in the US, saying financial institutions like Blackrock and banks actually “run the world” and are in the habit of “buying” politicians. What matters isn’t “who the president is,” but “who’s controlling the wallet of the president,” he said. The Blackrock employee added that the media’s job is not to inform, but to misinform the American public.
As for companies like Blackrock, “they don’t want to be in the news. They don’t want people to talk about them. They don’t want to be anywhere on the radar,” he said, suggesting it was “easier to do things when people aren’t [thinking] about it.”
Later, confronted by O’Keefe Media Group head James O’Keefe in a coffee shop in Brooklyn, New York, to explain his remarks, Varlay backpeddled, stressing he was just a “low-ladder person” in the company, a “nobody,” and eventually fled the café to hide in a nearby police station.

Blackrock is the largest asset management firm in the world, with a total of nearly $9 trillion in assets under management in 2022.

The company has established a major stake in the Ukrainian economy, becoming a major holder of the country’s sovereign debt after the 2014 Maidan coup, and lobbying Kiev to partially-lift a decades-old moratorium on the sale of Ukraine’s fertile farmland.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала