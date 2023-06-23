https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/first-trial-of-poseidon-nuclear-capable-underwater-drones-planned-for-summer-2023---source-1111411028.html
First trials of the Poseidon nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drones from the Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine are scheduled for the summer of 2023, a source in defense industry has told Sputnik.
Adm. Nikolai Evmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian navy, told Sputnik on Thursday that the Belgorod submarine designed to carry Poseidons will enter into service of the Russian Navy in 2023. The operation of the Poseidon's reactor units will be tested first during the trials, the source said, adding that the units have already undergone bench tests, and the safety and readiness for their operation has been confirmed.
KRONSTADT, Russia (Sputnik) - First trials of the Poseidon nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drones from the Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine are scheduled for the summer of 2023, a source in the defense industry has told Sputnik.
Adm. Nikolai Evmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian navy, told Sputnik on Thursday that the Belgorod submarine designed to carry Poseidons will enter into service of the Russian Navy in 2023.
"Tests of the Poseidon itself are scheduled for this summer," the source said on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show 2023 in the port town of Kronstadt near St. Petersburg.
The operation of the Poseidon's reactor units will be tested first during the trials, the source said, adding that the units have already undergone bench tests, and the safety and readiness for their operation has been confirmed.
"The Poseidon reactor units themselves are ready: they have been trialed at the stands, tested, and their performance and safety have been confirmed. They are ready to work as intended," the source said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin first announced the development of Poseidon drones during his address to the Russian parliament in 2018.
He said that such sea drones could be equipped with both conventional and nuclear weapons, which allows them to hit a wide range of targets, including aircraft carrier groups, coastal fortifications, and infrastructure.