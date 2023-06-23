https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/hungary-offering-to-increase-number-of-ports-exporting-ukrainian-grain---minister-1111414794.html

Hungary Offering to Increase Number of Ports Exporting Ukrainian Grain - Minister

Hungary Offering to Increase Number of Ports Exporting Ukrainian Grain - Minister

Hungary is planning to hold talks with Turkey on expanding the number of ports which process exports of Ukrainian agricultural products under the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative because the current maritime routes transfer only 12% of Ukrainian grain, Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said after a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Robert Telus.

2023-06-23T07:24+0000

2023-06-23T07:24+0000

2023-06-23T07:24+0000

istanbul grain deal

ukraine

hungary

russia

the united nations (un)

grain

grain exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100758304_0:0:3094:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_cd66d0cb8c9a9bbe9f9aab9085d5d147.jpg

Hungary is planning to hold talks with Turkey on expanding the number of ports which process exports of Ukrainian agricultural products under the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative because the current maritime routes transfer only 12% of Ukrainian grain, Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said after a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Robert Telus. The statement read that Nagy had asked Telus for a mandate to hold negotiations with Turkey on launching new sea routes for grain exports along with the existing three Black Sea ports. Telus said it was important to boost the number of ports for Ukrainian grain exports, adding that Warsaw would support the move, the statement added. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to unblock grain and fertilizer exports in the Black Sea amid the military conflict between Moscow and Kiev. The package deal included a memorandum between the UN and Russia to facilitate Russian exports, including through the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the deal, which is now due to expire in mid-July, but complained that its memorandum component was not being fully implemented.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/kremlin-says-russia-can-withdraw-from-grain-deal-after-its-termination-1111149597.html

ukraine

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

exporting ukrainian grain, black sea grain initiative, ukrainian grain