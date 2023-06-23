International
ICC Judge Aitala Appears on Wanted List of Russia's Interior Ministry
Rosario Salvatore Aitala, a judge of the International Criminal Court who issued a warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has appeared in the database of wanted people of the Russian Interior Ministry.
"Basis for the search: wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the wanted list in the database said. A picture of Aitala with the caption "wanted" appeared at a stand near the Sviblovo District Department of the Internal Ministry in Moscow. On March 2, 2022, the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence. The Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC issued on March 17 a warrant for the "arrest" of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." The Russian Investigative Committee initiated on March 20 proceedings against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC. In mid-May, the Russian Investigative Committee said it filed charges in absentia against Khan and Aitala, including bringing criminal proceedings against a person known to be innocent, combined with unlawfully charging a person with a particularly serious offense, and preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, with the aim of complicating international relations.
01:57 GMT 23.06.2023
© AP Photo / Peter DejongThe exterior view of the International Criminal Court are pictured in The Hague, Netherlands.
The exterior view of the International Criminal Court are pictured in The Hague, Netherlands.
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rosario Salvatore Aitala, a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who issued a warrant for the "arrest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has appeared in the database of wanted people of the Russian Interior Ministry, the database showed Thursday.
"Basis for the search: wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the wanted list in the database said.
A picture of Aitala with the caption "wanted" appeared at a stand near the Sviblovo District Department of the Internal Ministry in Moscow.
On March 2, 2022, the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.
The Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC issued on March 17 a warrant for the "arrest" of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2023
Sputnik Explains
‘Kangaroo Court’: What is the International Criminal Court That Just Issued 'Warrant' for Putin?
17 March, 21:17 GMT
The Russian Investigative Committee initiated on March 20 proceedings against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC.
In mid-May, the Russian Investigative Committee said it filed charges in absentia against Khan and Aitala, including bringing criminal proceedings against a person known to be innocent, combined with unlawfully charging a person with a particularly serious offense, and preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, with the aim of complicating international relations.
