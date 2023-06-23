https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/japan-france-agree-to-strengthen-defense-cooperation--foreign-ministry-1111417043.html

Japan, France Agree to Strengthen Defense Cooperation

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, have agreed to strengthen defense ties, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Hayashi and Colonna met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. In addition to security and defense, Japan's top diplomat welcomed the progress of bilateral relations in such areas as the economy, science and technology, global engagement, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, the ministry said. The two ministers also discussed Russia sanctions and support for Ukraine, but not the potential opening of a NATO office in Tokyo, according to the ministry's statement. Earlier in June, the Financial Times reported that French President Emmanuel Macron voiced opposition to the idea of opening NATO’s first representative office in Asia, as such a move would antagonize China.

