https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/japan-france-agree-to-strengthen-defense-cooperation--foreign-ministry-1111417043.html
Japan, France Agree to Strengthen Defense Cooperation
Japan, France Agree to Strengthen Defense Cooperation
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, have agreed to strengthen defense ties, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2023-06-23T09:33+0000
2023-06-23T09:33+0000
2023-06-23T09:46+0000
military
yoshimasa hayashi
emmanuel macron
japan
france
nato
japanese foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111416138_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_18ea49c387213f0ccbe027abe653931c.jpg
Hayashi and Colonna met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. In addition to security and defense, Japan's top diplomat welcomed the progress of bilateral relations in such areas as the economy, science and technology, global engagement, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, the ministry said. The two ministers also discussed Russia sanctions and support for Ukraine, but not the potential opening of a NATO office in Tokyo, according to the ministry's statement. Earlier in June, the Financial Times reported that French President Emmanuel Macron voiced opposition to the idea of opening NATO’s first representative office in Asia, as such a move would antagonize China.
japan
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111416138_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97777860a23c17bc799e2629cbe8c44d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japanese foreign ministry, yoshimasa hayashi, catherine colonna
japanese foreign ministry, yoshimasa hayashi, catherine colonna
Japan, France Agree to Strengthen Defense Cooperation
09:33 GMT 23.06.2023 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 23.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, have agreed to strengthen defense ties, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Hayashi and Colonna met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris.
"The Ministers concurred to set up a working group on economic security in the diplomatic sphere. They also concurred that they continue to promote concrete cooperation, such as the port call of the French frigate 'Lorraine' to the Port of Tokyo and joint training with the Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces," the ministry said.
In addition to security and defense, Japan's top diplomat welcomed the progress of bilateral relations in such areas as the economy, science and technology, global engagement, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, the ministry said.
The two ministers also discussed Russia sanctions and support for Ukraine, but not the potential opening of a NATO
office in Tokyo, according to the ministry's statement.
Earlier in June, the Financial Times reported that French President Emmanuel Macron voiced opposition to the idea of opening NATO’s first representative office in Asia, as such a move would antagonize China.