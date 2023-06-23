https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/joes-impeachment-circus-1111433160.html

Joe's Impeachment Circus

House Republicans on Thursday punted an impeachment effort against US President Joe Biden that was put forth by US Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), bringing to a close a two-day clash between the politician and her party.

House Republicans on Thursday punted an impeachment effort against US President Joe Biden that was put forth by US Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), bringing to a close a two-day clash between the politician and her party.Boebert, considered a stalwart Trump supporter within the Republican Party, introduced the impeachment resolution earlier this week to the chagrin of many of her GOP colleagues. What followed not long after the resolution was a deal by the GOP to refer the measure for consideration by committees. However, Boebert has vowed that should the referral prove to simply be a means to stall the resolution, she will refile the measure “every day for the rest of my time here in Congress.”Insiders have criticized Boebert's move as a poor distraction from lawmakers' efforts to address the current economic situation, with many arguing against undertaking a fruitless impeachment effort similar to that of proceedings against former US President Donald Trump.At present, Biden has also been facing a similar impeachment bid by US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), who reportedly found herself in the middle of a strongly-worded verbal dispute with Boebert on the House floor on Wednesday.Unlike Boebert, the Georgia lawmaker has also filed similar impeachment proceedings against US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayork, among other top officials.

