https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/republican-lawmakers-question-nyc-reporting-of-unvaccinated-teachers-to-fbi-1111428595.html

Republican Lawmakers Question NYC Reporting of Unvaccinated Teachers to FBI

Republican Lawmakers Question NYC Reporting of Unvaccinated Teachers to FBI

A group of Republican US House lawmakers are requesting info from New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks on the city’s practice of flagging teachers who refused a COVID-19 vaccination and sending their data to the FBI.

2023-06-23T18:15+0000

2023-06-23T18:15+0000

2023-06-23T18:15+0000

americas

new york city

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

fbi

vaccine

vaccination

anti-vaccination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083444602_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_46ea6e722f2abb68f6bba033ec880593.jpg

The letter was signed by House members including Representatives Nicholas Langworthy, Andrew Garbarino and Elise Stefanik.Earlier this year, New York City officials incorrectly claimed that the Problem Codes are not part of a permanent personnel record and are not shared with any external organizations, the letter said.Problem Codes were added to all employees who were placed on vaccine mandate leave, the letter said. The city used the same Problem Code for unvaccinated teachers as it uses for individuals accused of molesting, raping or harming a child, the letter said.The Problem Codes can have a "profoundly negative impact" on flagged educators and can hinder their future employment prospects, the letter said. Educators are often unaware they have been flagged until they face employment rejections elsewhere, the letter said.The lawmakers are requesting that Banks provide them with information on the purpose and utilization of Problem Codes by the city, explain discrepancies in their claims and clarify the transfer of fingerprint information to law enforcement, according to the letter.The letter also requests information on what measures may be taken to rectify any "unjust consequences" faced by educators as a result of the Problem Codes, as well as whether the city has any plans to revise their practices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/biden-revokes-covid-19-vaccination-requirement-for-air-travel-1110221321.html

americas

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nyc reports teachers to fbi, anti-vax, vaccination, non-vaccinated teachers flagged