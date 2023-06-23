https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/russian-embassy-in-australia-says-turned-to-supreme-court-over-termination-of-lease-1111414055.html

Russian Embassy in Australia Says Turned to Supreme Court Over Termination of Lease

Russian Embassy in Australia Says Turned to Supreme Court Over Termination of Lease

The Russian Embassy in Australia told Sputnik that it had applied to the Supreme Court to keep the lease agreement for a new plot of land in Canberra.

2023-06-23T06:17+0000

2023-06-23T06:17+0000

2023-06-23T06:17+0000

russia

australia

canberra

russian embassy

supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106292/78/1062927871_144:0:1506:766_1920x0_80_0_0_13860654d4d4d650eb4e4cc567fa1487.jpg

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Australian government would introduce legislation to the parliament in the morning to terminate Russia's lease agreement for a new embassy in the country's capital Canberra next to the parliament building over security concerns. "The Russian embassy in Australia appealed to the Supreme Court because of Canberra's termination of the contract for the lease of a new piece of land," the embassy said.On June 16, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister summoned Australian Ambassador in Russia, G. Meehan, and expressed a strong protest in connection with the decision of the Australian government to terminate the lease agreement for the land plot where the new complex of the Russian embassy in Canberra is being built.In May, the Russian Embassy in Australia said the Federal Court of Australia ruled that the Notice of Termination of Lease issued by the National Capital Authority in August 2022 regarding the Russian Embassy construction site in Yarralumla was "invalid and of no effect."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/australia-to-introduce-bill-blocking-russian-lease-for-embassy-near-parliament-building-1111165674.html

australia

canberra

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian embassy in australia, supreme court, canberra