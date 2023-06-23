International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/russian-embassy-in-australia-says-turned-to-supreme-court-over-termination-of-lease-1111414055.html
Russian Embassy in Australia Says Turned to Supreme Court Over Termination of Lease
Russian Embassy in Australia Says Turned to Supreme Court Over Termination of Lease
The Russian Embassy in Australia told Sputnik that it had applied to the Supreme Court to keep the lease agreement for a new plot of land in Canberra.
2023-06-23T06:17+0000
2023-06-23T06:17+0000
russia
australia
canberra
russian embassy
supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106292/78/1062927871_144:0:1506:766_1920x0_80_0_0_13860654d4d4d650eb4e4cc567fa1487.jpg
Last week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Australian government would introduce legislation to the parliament in the morning to terminate Russia's lease agreement for a new embassy in the country's capital Canberra next to the parliament building over security concerns. "The Russian embassy in Australia appealed to the Supreme Court because of Canberra's termination of the contract for the lease of a new piece of land," the embassy said.On June 16, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister summoned Australian Ambassador in Russia, G. Meehan, and expressed a strong protest in connection with the decision of the Australian government to terminate the lease agreement for the land plot where the new complex of the Russian embassy in Canberra is being built.In May, the Russian Embassy in Australia said the Federal Court of Australia ruled that the Notice of Termination of Lease issued by the National Capital Authority in August 2022 regarding the Russian Embassy construction site in Yarralumla was "invalid and of no effect."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/australia-to-introduce-bill-blocking-russian-lease-for-embassy-near-parliament-building-1111165674.html
australia
canberra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106292/78/1062927871_314:0:1335:766_1920x0_80_0_0_1e361ef88c7b36f930e502e4c4afe20a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian embassy in australia, supreme court, canberra
russian embassy in australia, supreme court, canberra

Russian Embassy in Australia Says Turned to Supreme Court Over Termination of Lease

06:17 GMT 23.06.2023
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Grahamec / Russian Embassy CanberraRussian Embassy in Canberra
Russian Embassy in Canberra - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Grahamec / Russian Embassy Canberra
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Australia told Sputnik that it had applied to the Supreme Court to keep the lease agreement for a new plot of land in Canberra.
Last week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Australian government would introduce legislation to the parliament in the morning to terminate Russia's lease agreement for a new embassy in the country's capital Canberra next to the parliament building over security concerns.
"The Russian embassy in Australia appealed to the Supreme Court because of Canberra's termination of the contract for the lease of a new piece of land," the embassy said.
On June 16, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister summoned Australian Ambassador in Russia, G. Meehan, and expressed a strong protest in connection with the decision of the Australian government to terminate the lease agreement for the land plot where the new complex of the Russian embassy in Canberra is being built.
Australia's Parliament House in Canberra - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
World
Australia to Introduce Bill Blocking Russian Lease for Embassy Near Parliament Building
14 June, 23:38 GMT
In May, the Russian Embassy in Australia said the Federal Court of Australia ruled that the Notice of Termination of Lease issued by the National Capital Authority in August 2022 regarding the Russian Embassy construction site in Yarralumla was "invalid and of no effect."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала