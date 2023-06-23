https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/russian-ministry-of-defense-denies-media-reports-of-strikes-on-wagner-positions-1111429344.html

Russian Ministry of Defense Denies Media Reports of Strikes on Wagner Positions

Russian Ministry of Defense Denies Media Reports of Strikes on Wagner Positions

Earlier, videos surfaced on social media attributed to the Wagner private military contractor accusing the Russian military of hitting a Wagner camp in rear... 23.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-23T18:59+0000

2023-06-23T18:59+0000

2023-06-23T19:33+0000

pmc wagner

russia

defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111067431_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_86452a748428f5f04177397ddc329cd5.jpg

Reports about Russian military strikes on Wagner rear area camps are not true, Russia's Defense Ministry has said."The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the special military operation," it added.Earlier in the day, footage and audio attributed to Wagner troops and Prigozhin surfaced online alleging that a "missile attack" had been launched at a Wagner camp, and that the strike was "delivered from the rear, that is by forces of the Russian Defense Ministry." The footage and audio were immediately jumped on by Ukrainian and US state-funded media outlets, which have been reporting heavily on Prigozhin's criticism of Russian generals in recent weeks.Wagner units and Russian forces took part in the battle of Artemovsk (Bakhumut), liberating the Donetsk city in late May after eight months of heavy fighting which pinned down large concentrations of Ukrainian troops and allowed Russia to train up its mobilized reserves.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pmc wagner, russia, defense ministry