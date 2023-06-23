https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/russian-ministry-of-defense-denies-media-reports-of-strikes-on-wagner-positions-1111429344.html
18:59 GMT 23.06.2023 (Updated: 19:33 GMT 23.06.2023)
Earlier, videos surfaced on social media attributed to the Wagner private military contractor accusing the Russian military of hitting a Wagner camp in rear areas. The MoD has characterized these videos as a "media provocation."
Reports about Russian military strikes on Wagner rear area camps are not true, Russia's Defense Ministry has said.
"All the messages and videos distributed on social networks on behalf of [Wagner Head Yevgeny] Prigozhin about alleged ‘strike by Russian Defense Ministry on the rear camps of the Wagner PMC do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation," the ministry said in a statement posted to its Telegram page Friday.
"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the special military operation," it added.
Earlier in the day, footage and audio attributed to Wagner troops and Prigozhin surfaced online alleging that a "missile attack" had been launched at a Wagner camp, and that the strike was "delivered from the rear, that is by forces of the Russian Defense Ministry." The footage and audio were immediately jumped on by Ukrainian and US state-funded media outlets, which have been reporting heavily on Prigozhin's criticism of Russian generals in recent weeks.
Wagner units and Russian forces took part in the battle of Artemovsk (Bakhumut), liberating the Donetsk city in late May after eight months of heavy fighting which pinned down large concentrations of Ukrainian troops and allowed Russia to train up its mobilized reserves.