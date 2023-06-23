https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/west-in-denial-about-failure-of-ukrainian-counter-offensive-1111418070.html

West in Denial About Failure of Ukrainian 'Counter-Offensive'

Ukraine's long-anticipated offensive to cut off Crimea from the Russian mainland has faltered, despite the West supplying its best weaponry. Mark Sleboda said the US was deluded by its "Hollywood" perception of the conflict.

Western military and political leaders and mainstream media are in denial Former CIA director and US Central Command chief General David Petraeus predicted on June 6, two days into Kiev's southern offensive, that "the Russians will prove to be more brittle than the expectation is" when faced with Western-supplied armour, also claiming that Moscow's troops were poorly trained, equipped and led and exhausted after a year on the front line without a break.Since then, the Russian army's Vostok (East) battlegroup has destroyed at least 246 Ukrainian tanks, including 13 NATO models including the vaunted Leopard 2s, along with more than 440 other armoured vehicles, while the Ukrainian forces have suffered some 13,000 casualties.Military analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik that Petraeus' statements were "blatantly false."He also attacked the Western view of the conflict as akin to a heroic war film."Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results," Sleboda noted. "No it's not. Why would we think that this is a Hollywood movie?"That was followed by an "obvious deepfake video" of Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, believed hit by a Russian missile strike on his Kiev headquarters on May 29, "staring into the camera for a interminable period of time, blinking oddly at these intervals."The military analyst predicted that once the Ukrainian offensive runs out of steam, Russia will mount a counter-offensive in the "proper use of the term.""There won't be a big tank blitzkrieg, riding on the minefields, because we've seen how well they work for Kiev," the security expert stressed. "It will be doing what works for them, which is the slow grind of artillery and air power from above."The analyst argued that Russia was much better prepared for a protracted conflict than the Kiev regime and its Western masters.For more incisive analysis of the burning issues of the day, check out our Sputnik Radio shows.

