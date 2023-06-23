https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/russias-ryabkov-doesnt-rule-out-that-us-will-take-steps-to-withdraw-from-start-treaty-1111420978.html

Russia's Ryabkov Doesn’t Rule Out US Withdrawal From START Treaty

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov did not rule out that Washington may take steps to withdraw from the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov did not rule out that Washington may take steps to withdraw from the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). The format of possible future agreements on arms control can be in the form of parallel unilateral statements on restrictions, Ryabkov said."We need to think about how to formalize possible potential future agreements. And here, the schemes we mentioned earlier, including parallel unilateral statements, are acceptable. That, strictly speaking, is already happening. As you know, both Moscow and Washington, in fact, unilaterally announced their intention to adhere to the central restrictions under the New START Treaty," Ryabkov told reporters.Russia does not have to notify the United States of the planned tests of the Poseidon nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drones, according to the agreements in force between Moscow and Washington, Sergey Ryabkov stressed.A source in defense industry told Sputnik earlier in the day that first trials of Poseidon drones from the Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine are scheduled for this summer.

