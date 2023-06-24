https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/asteroid-as-bulky-as-three-story-building-to-zoom-past-earth--1111441979.html

Asteroid as Bulky as Three-Story Building to Zoom Past Earth

Asteroid as Bulky as Three-Story Building to Zoom Past Earth

A huge asteroid is hurtling towards planet Earth, and is expected to make its closest approach on Sunday at 7:19 p.m. ET.

2023-06-24T12:09+0000

2023-06-24T12:09+0000

2023-06-24T12:09+0000

beyond politics

space

asteroid

asteroid collision

nasa

earth

science & tech

centre for near-earth object studies (cneos)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107910/12/1079101273_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b35ef316c4a2d8961c9599291130f047.jpg

A huge asteroid is hurtling towards planet Earth, and is expected to make its closest approach on Sunday at 7:19 p.m. ET.Dubbed 2023 MU2, it was only discovered a week ago, as per the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center. The near-Earth asteroid is estimated to be somewhere between 13 and 29 feet in diameter (3.9-8.8 meters), or, in other words, close to the size of a three-story building.It will skim past within 134,000 miles (215,000 kilometers) of Earth. Incidentally, the distance is about 60 percent of the average distance from our planet to the moon. For those wanting to get an eyeful, you can observe the pass by via a livestream provided by the Virtual Telescope Project.Admittedly, in astronomical terms, this flyby is quite close. However, according to experts, there is no cause for alarm. The asteroid is one of several also following a near-Earth route these few days. Like asteroid 2023 MW2 that zoomed by on Friday. It was as big as a car and passed at a distance of just 77,000 miles (124,000 km).To date, NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has cataloged over 32,000 near-Earth asteroids. The center, which is tasked with computing high-precision orbits for the NEOs, weighing in on close approaches to Earth, and producing assessments, states that none are known to pose a threat to Earth in the next century, according to NASA.Incidentally, Dimorphos asteroid, roughly the size of a stadium, and also passing Earth this weekend, albeit at a greater distance, is noted for having had its orbit successfully altered.Asteroid deflection technology was used by NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) system to deliberately crash an object into it last year. Even though the celestial rock did not pose a threat to our planet, it was hailed as a watershed moment for planetary defense.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230301/scientists-nasas-asteroid-diverting-dart-test-validated-using-kinetic-impact-for-earth-defense-1107918129.html

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

asteroid, zoom past earth, near-earth orbit, nasa, nasa’s center for near-earth object studies, cneos, dart, double asteroid redirection test,