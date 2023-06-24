https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/house-speaker-will-support-effort-to-expunge-trumps-impeachments-1111449596.html

House Speaker Will Support Effort to Expunge Trump's Impeachments

House Speaker Will Support Effort to Expunge Trump's Impeachments

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy indicated that he will support efforts to expunge former President Donald Trump's impeachments.

2023-06-24T22:58+0000

2023-06-24T22:58+0000

2023-06-24T22:58+0000

americas

donald trump

kevin mccarthy

republican

marjorie taylor greene

dan goldman

elise stefanik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106102072_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b3107a6441b404dd2417ecdfa3625f4d.jpg

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA) indicated on Friday that he will support efforts to expunge the two impeachments of former President Donald Trump, US Media reported on Friday.McCarthy said that he supports the expungements because one impeachment “was not based on true facts” while the other was pushed forward “on the basis of no due process.”Earlier in the week, McCarthy indicated that he would not support any fast-tracked impeachment calls for President Joe Biden unless they go through the committee process and Biden is given an opportunity to defend himself. He noted that Republicans opposed the Trump impeachment that did not give him that opportunity.The first impeachment of Trump passed the House of Representatives without a single Republican vote. The second impeachment, which was related to the January 6, 2021 riots and his alleged role in encouraging them, gained the support of ten House Republicans.Both impeachments failed to secure a conviction in the Senate. McCarthy initially criticized Trump for the January 6 riots, saying that the former President bore some “responsibility” for the events of that day. However, he later backtracked that comment and has largely supported Trump publicly since.The two resolutions aiming to erase Trump’s impeachments were put forward by Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Thursday. Before they were introduced, Greene indicated that she hoped to see them on the floor of the House of Representatives as soon as possible.Democrats quickly moved to criticize the resolution. “It’s telling who’s introducing them,” Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said. “And it’s essentially whoever’s trying to curry the most favor with Trump.”Trump is currently leading the race for the Republican presidential nomination by a large margin. He is facing several legal challenges, including being indicted on 37 federal charges earlier this month stemming from his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/mccarthy-urges-us-house-republicans-to-oppose-fast-tracked-biden-impeachment-1111373883.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/us-special-counsel-seeks-to-have-trumps-classified-docs-trial-begin-december-11-1111433583.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

impeachment, donald trump, kevin mccarthy, expunged