McCarthy Urges US House Republicans to Oppose Fast-Tracked Biden Impeachment

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly urged fellow Republicans to oppose a fast-tracked impeachment resolution against President Joe Biden, proposed by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

2023-06-21T20:20+0000

On Tuesday, Boebert brought the articles of impeachment against Biden via a privileged motion, forcing a vote later this week. During a closed meeting on Wednesday, McCarthy reportedly urged his Republican colleagues to oppose the impeachment resolution.Bringing articles of impeachment to the floor harms the House’s ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family, he said. McCarthy also told Republicans he opposed the impeachments against former President Donald Trump because he believed Democrats were acting on emotions instead of facts, US media said, citing a source familiar with the speaker’s remarks. Boebert did not attend the House Republican conference meeting on Wednesday, instead appearing for an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to defend the impeachment move.US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Wednesday she will likewise turn her articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray into a privileged resolution. However, Greene also criticized Boebert for allegedly copying her impeachment push against Biden, for which she had already introduced articles of impeachment, the report said. Greene has reportedly claimed that she asked Boebert to co-sponsor her legislation, but she denied the offer. Greene said she, nevertheless, supports Boebert’s push, arguing that they are "basically a copycat."

