Kiev Covers Up Plans to Create Emergency at Zaporozhye NPP by Blaming Russia - Moscow

Ukraine's accusations against Moscow are covering up Kiev's plans to create an emergency situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Ukraine's accusations against Moscow are covering up Kiev's plans to create an emergency situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday. Moscow considers statements by Kiev's representatives about threats to the NPP, allegedly created by the Russian side, as a "vile provocation," she said.Moscow is warning Kiev against incidents at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and is calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency to record all cases of attacks on the facility, Zakharova said.According to her, the Ukrainian authorities are using any excuse to "sow disinformation about nuclear risks allegedly emanating from Russia, when in fact they are their main source."She added that repeated attempts had been made to persuade Kiev to refrain from provocations, including through the mediation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi."However, the Ukrainian side chose the path of escalation a long time ago and is not ready to move away from it. One of the latest examples is Ukraine's refusal to support the recommendations on strengthening the nuclear and physical security of the plant made by the IAEA director general during a briefing to the UN Security Council on May 30. It should be noted that the Ukrainian authorities have always blocked Grossi's reasonable initiatives," Zakharova said.Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.

