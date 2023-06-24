Kiev Covers Up Plans to Create Emergency at Zaporozhye NPP by Blaming Russia - Moscow
© AP Photo / Kateryna KlochkoThe Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Friday that its head Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had discussed during a meeting in Kaliningrad on Friday the issues of ensuring nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and Grossi's proposals in this regard.
Ukraine's accusations against Moscow are covering up Kiev's plans to create an emergency situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"This is yet another attempt to discredit Russia, to attribute non-existent intentions to us, and at the same time to cover up their criminal and, in fact, terrorist plans to create an emergency situation that could endanger the lives and health of both the population of the region and the residents of European countries," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Moscow considers statements by Kiev's representatives about threats to the NPP, allegedly created by the Russian side, as a "vile provocation," she said.
Moscow is warning Kiev against incidents at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and is calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency to record all cases of attacks on the facility, Zakharova said.
According to her, the Ukrainian authorities are using any excuse to "sow disinformation about nuclear risks allegedly emanating from Russia, when in fact they are their main source."
"In the current circumstances, we once again warn Kiev and the Western curators supporting it against possible serious incidents at the ZNPP and call on the IAEA and its leadership, using the presence of experts of this organization directly at the plant, to record all cases of attacks from the Ukrainian side, not to turn a blind eye to them and clearly state who is responsible for what is happening and where the threat to the safe functioning of this facility really comes from," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
She added that repeated attempts had been made to persuade Kiev to refrain from provocations, including through the mediation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
"However, the Ukrainian side chose the path of escalation a long time ago and is not ready to move away from it. One of the latest examples is Ukraine's refusal to support the recommendations on strengthening the nuclear and physical security of the plant made by the IAEA director general during a briefing to the UN Security Council on May 30. It should be noted that the Ukrainian authorities have always blocked Grossi's reasonable initiatives," Zakharova said.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.