IAEA Chief Says Might Visit Russia Soon to Discuss Zaporozhye NPP

IAEA Chief Says Might Visit Russia Soon to Discuss Zaporozhye NPP

Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he may also go to Russia in the coming days or weeks to discuss the situation at the Russia-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).

Grossi told reporters after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the IAEA needs to negotiate the NPP issue with both Moscow and Kiev because "otherwise it will be difficult." He added that the situation at the NPP was rather unstable. Grossi further told reporters that the IAEA has been trying to "prevent something bad" from happening at the NPP. When asked whether there were any signs of Russian heavy military equipment at the plant, Grossi said that IAEA delegates have not seen any. The IAEA said over the weekend that five reactors at the power plant were in cold shutdown, while the sixth remained in hot shutdown to support processes that contribute to the safety of the site. It said there was a "significant discrepancy" between measurements of the height of the reservoir that supplies water to cool the plant's six reactors and spent fuel storage. In May, Grossi proposed that the UN Security Council support five principles for ensuring the safety of Zaporozhye NPP, namely, not to allow attacks on the plant, not to place heavy weapons or military personnel that could be used for attacks there, not to endanger the power supply to the plant, to protect all structures and systems that ensure safe operation of the plant, and not to undertake any actions that undermine these principles.

