https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/iaea-chief-says-might-visit-russia-soon-to-discuss-zaporozhye-npp-1111125500.html
IAEA Chief Says Might Visit Russia Soon to Discuss Zaporozhye NPP
IAEA Chief Says Might Visit Russia Soon to Discuss Zaporozhye NPP
Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he may also go to Russia in the coming days or weeks to discuss the situation at the Russia-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).
2023-06-13T18:58+0000
2023-06-13T18:58+0000
2023-06-13T18:58+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
the united nations (un)
zaporozhye npp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100908111_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2c0be9ec1bd1bad084dc4b4d3a43de.jpg
Grossi told reporters after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the IAEA needs to negotiate the NPP issue with both Moscow and Kiev because "otherwise it will be difficult." He added that the situation at the NPP was rather unstable. Grossi further told reporters that the IAEA has been trying to "prevent something bad" from happening at the NPP. When asked whether there were any signs of Russian heavy military equipment at the plant, Grossi said that IAEA delegates have not seen any. The IAEA said over the weekend that five reactors at the power plant were in cold shutdown, while the sixth remained in hot shutdown to support processes that contribute to the safety of the site. It said there was a "significant discrepancy" between measurements of the height of the reservoir that supplies water to cool the plant's six reactors and spent fuel storage. In May, Grossi proposed that the UN Security Council support five principles for ensuring the safety of Zaporozhye NPP, namely, not to allow attacks on the plant, not to place heavy weapons or military personnel that could be used for attacks there, not to endanger the power supply to the plant, to protect all structures and systems that ensure safe operation of the plant, and not to undertake any actions that undermine these principles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/ukrainian-shelling-could-turn-europe-into-uninhabitable-radioactive-ruin-heres-why-1110822308.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100908111_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7a9cadd6c208121ace6c2c1db39bf57.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (npp), russia, ukraine, zaporozhye region, zaporizhzhia region, nuclear power plant, iaea, rafael grossi
zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (npp), russia, ukraine, zaporozhye region, zaporizhzhia region, nuclear power plant, iaea, rafael grossi
IAEA Chief Says Might Visit Russia Soon to Discuss Zaporozhye NPP
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he may also go to Russia in the coming days or weeks to discuss the situation at the Russia-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).
Grossi told reporters after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the IAEA needs to negotiate the NPP issue with both Moscow and Kiev because "otherwise it will be difficult."
He added that the situation at the NPP
was rather unstable.
Grossi further told reporters that the IAEA has been trying to "prevent something bad" from happening at the NPP.
When asked whether there were any signs of Russian heavy military equipment at the plant, Grossi said that IAEA delegates have not seen any
.
"There shouldn't be any military equipment or artillery or amounts of ammunition, an amount that could compromise the security of the plant... We do not have any indication at this point. But it could not be excluded," Grossi was quoted as saying by Associated Press.
The IAEA said over the weekend that five reactors at the power plant were in cold shutdown, while the sixth remained in hot shutdown to support processes that contribute to the safety of the site. It said there was a "significant discrepancy" between measurements of the height of the reservoir that supplies water to cool the plant's six reactors and spent fuel storage.
In May, Grossi proposed that the UN Security Council support five principles
for ensuring the safety of Zaporozhye NPP, namely, not to allow attacks on the plant, not to place heavy weapons or military personnel that could be used for attacks there, not to endanger the power supply to the plant, to protect all structures and systems that ensure safe operation of the plant, and not to undertake any actions that undermine these principles.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.