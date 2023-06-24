LIVE UPDATES: Security Boosted in Several Russian Regions Following Coup Attempt

Anti-Terrorist Measures Introduced in Moscow

Anti-terrorist measures are being taken in the Russian capital of Moscow aimed at strengthening security and additional control has been introduced on the city roads, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"In connection with the received information, anti-terrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security. Additional control on the roads has been introduced. The holding of mass public events could be restricted. Please be considerate of the measures taken," Sobyanin said on Telegram on Saturday morning.