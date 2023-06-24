International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
LIVE UPDATES: Security Boosted in Several Russian Regions Following Coup Attempt
On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Wagner group chief... 24.06.2023, Sputnik International
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/18/1111435353_0:38:3506:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_0e68246f602c41c7ebd7c71ea4a128ec.jpg
Rostov-on-Don

LIVE UPDATES: Security Boosted in Several Russian Regions Following Coup Attempt

04:09 GMT 24.06.2023
Being updated
On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.
Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has made a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning Prigozhin's case, according to the Kremlin.
Security has been boosted in several regions of Russia, as well as the capital of Moscow, on Saturday morning.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
05:14 GMT 24.06.2023
What We Know So Far About Coup Attempt by Wagner Group Chief Prigozhin
04:32 GMT 24.06.2023
Public Events Cancelled in Rostov-on-Don on Weekend - Governor
The governor said that all mass public events planned in Rostov-on-Don for the weekend have been cancelled. The city administration said that traffic routes in the city were going to be temporarily altered.
04:16 GMT 24.06.2023
The Russian Ministry of Defense main building is pictured in central Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
Russia
Prigozhin Coup Attempt: What We Know So Far
Yesterday, 18:59 GMT
04:12 GMT 24.06.2023
Security and Anti-Terrorist Measures Introduced in Moscow Region
Security and anti-terrorist measures have also been introduced in the Moscow Region, regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Telegram on Saturday, adding that additional road checks in the southern direction were possible. Vorobyov called on people to refrain from personal trips outside the region.
04:02 GMT 24.06.2023
Anti-Terrorist Measures Introduced in Moscow
Anti-terrorist measures are being taken in the Russian capital of Moscow aimed at strengthening security and additional control has been introduced on the city roads, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.
"In connection with the received information, anti-terrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security. Additional control on the roads has been introduced. The holding of mass public events could be restricted. Please be considerate of the measures taken," Sobyanin said on Telegram on Saturday morning.
04:02 GMT 24.06.2023
Security Measures Being Taken in Voronezh and Rostov Regions
The Voronezh regional government said in the early morning on June 24 that a convoy of military equipment was moving along the M-4 Don highway, and asked the residents of the Voronezh Region to temporarily refrain from using the M-4 Don federal highway or their personal vehicles and added that all the necessary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of local residents.
Rostov regional Governor Vasily Golubev has called on local residents to avoid traveling to the center of Rostov-on-Don and to stay at home if possible. Security measures have also been strengthened in Russia’s Lipetsk Region and local residents have been asked to refrain from traveling in the southern direction.
03:54 GMT 24.06.2023
Biden Briefed About Prigozhin Coup Attempt
US President Joe Biden has been briefed on developments in Russia concerning Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge told Sputnik.
"Yes," Hodge said on Friday when asked if Biden had been briefed on the developing situation in Russia.
US Senator Marco Rubio said on Twitter that the situation unfolding in Russia could have a major impact.
"Our national security agencies are closely following the extraordinary internal conflict among Russian forces currently underway. No matter how this turns it is certain to have a significant and potentially historic impact," Rubio tweeted.
03:52 GMT 24.06.2023
US is Monitoring Situation in Russia
The US is monitoring and consulting with allies on the developing situation in Russia concerning Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), US National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement to Sputnik.
