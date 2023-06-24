https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/openai-founder-says-world-will-have-to-manage-risks-of-dangerous-tech--1111443636.html

OpenAI Founder Says World Will 'Have to Manage Risks' of 'Dangerous' Tech

OpenAI Founder Says World Will 'Have to Manage Risks' of 'Dangerous' Tech

There are are many things linked to artificial intelligence (AI) technology that could potentially “go wrong,” Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc. has acknowledged.

2023-06-24T14:21+0000

2023-06-24T14:21+0000

2023-06-24T14:21+0000

beyond politics

us

science & tech

artificial intelligence (ai)

chatgpt

openai

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105181/75/1051817592_55:0:1122:600_1920x0_80_0_0_dc56c716da772ac4331ca65d63718726.jpg

While there are areas in which artificial intelligence (AI) may be beneficial, there are also many things linked to it that could potentially "go wrong," Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., has acknowledged.According to the American entrepreneur and programmer, whose OpenAI has been valued at more than $27 billion, the "benefits outweigh the costs" of the new technology. Altman singled out such areas as science, education, and medicine as offering a promising implementation field for AI advances, adding:Altman also weighed in on ongoing calls by lawmakers to regulate artificial intelligence, saying:Sam Altman touted the huge success of OpenAI’s products, such as chatbot ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E, and insisted that his concerns about AI at this stage were "not about money.""I have enough money... This concept of having enough money is not something that is easy to get across to other people,” Altman said, underscoring that building so-called guardrails for the use of AI is one of the "most important" steps that "humanity has to get through with technology.” Altman also weighed in on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent warnings of AI's potential to do harm. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI with Altman, “really cares about AI safety a lot,” underscored the tech guru, adding that the alarm bells he had been sounding were “coming from a good place.”Previously, hundreds of artificial intelligence researchers and technology executives signed off on a stark warning that AI poses an existential threat to humanity."Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," said the statement published on May 30.The release carried the signatures of some of the industry’s top names, including Altman, the "godfather of AI" Geoffrey Hinton, Director of the Center for AI Safety Dan Hendrycks, and top executives from Microsoft and Google.Another public letter published in March drew the signatures of over 1,000 academics, businessmen, and technology specialists urging a pause in AI development until it can be regulated and run responsibly.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/almost-half-of-ceos-think-ai-could-destroy-humanity-in-5-10-years---poll-1111184159.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/not-all-doom--gloom-ais-superpower-may-bring-44-trillion-in-value-to-global-economy-1111135352.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

artificial intelligence, ai, denerative ai, risks of ai, chatgpt, openai,is ai dangerous, how dangerous is ai, what are ai dangers, is ai powerful